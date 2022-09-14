Threes Brewing Releases Can-Conditioned Kellerbier

BROOKLYN, New York – Threes Brewing has just released Unmitigated, a Can-Conditioned Kellerbier. This relatively young, slightly hazy style of lager hails from the Franconian Region of Germany and is bright, fresh, and often unfiltered. Threes Brewing’s rendition is hopped with 100% German Hallertau Mittelfrüh Hops, providing herbal notes of sweet hay, wild berry, and meadow.

To delve deeper into technique, Threes can-conditioned Unmitigated with actively fermenting krausen from another lager. Adding krausen into the cans jump-started another cycle of fermentation, creating natural carbonation and slightly smaller, more effervescent bubbles. The resulting flavor is more yeast-forward and soft. Unmitigated was among the first in a series of can-conditioned offerings from Threes Brewing, which also includes a can-conditioned version of Table Beer Saison, a portfolio mainstay.

For More Information:

https://shop.threesbrewing.com/collections/beer/products/unmitigated-can-conditioned-kellerbier