Threes Brewing Opens New Shop In Moynihan Train Hall

BROOKLYN, New York – City dwellers, commuters, out-of-town visitors, and sports fanatics can now grab beer from Threes Brewing and other craft breweries just steps away from Penn Station and Madison Square Garden. Threes’ newest location, located at the south entrance of the newly renovated train hall, will focus exclusively on cans and bottles to go.

Threes Brewing is known for crafting approachable beers that balance simplicity and complexity, with a focus on lagers, hop-forward American ales, and mixed culture beers, and was named Best Brewery and Beer Bar in New York City by bon appétit magazine. They opened their flagship brewpub in the Gowanus neighborhood of Brooklyn in 2014, and went on to open Threes Brewing Greenpoint in 2017, Threes Brewing Governors Island in 2019, and, most recently, Threes Brewing Huntington (Long Island) at the end of 2020. Threes Brewing Moynihan Station will be the first permanent location for the brewery on the island of Manhattan.

The project was led by Anna Selver-Kassell, VP of Hospitality at Threes Brewing. “We’ve always had our sights on Midtown Manhattan and are excited to have found a home in this beautiful, historic building centrally located at the nexus of arts, culture, and commerce. We hope to play a role in what will certainly become an iconic building in NYC.”

Visitors will be able to buy Threes’ Vliet Pilsner, winner of the top prize at the New York State Craft Beer Competition, and Threes’ Logical Conclusion, named Best Hazy IPA, as well as a wide selection of cold beers to go from Threes Brewing and other craft breweries.

Threes Brewing Moynihan

Moynihan Train Hall

South Entrance

383 West 31st Street

New York, NY 10001

(631) 210-6226

Open 7 days a week

11am – 8pm

For More Information:

https://shop.threesbrewing.com/pages/moynihan