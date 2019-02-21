Three Weavers Collaborates with Japan’s COEDO Brewery

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Three Weavers Brewing Company announces the upcoming release of Komorebi, an international collaboration with Japan’s COEDO Brewing. Komorebi, a tart and tropical IPA, will debut at Three Weavers’ Inglewood, California, taproom on February 27 with distribution in Northern California and in Japan to follow. The collab will be available on draft and in 4-packs of 16oz cans.

COEDO brewer Yasuki Mizunuma traveled to California to conceptualize and brew Komorebi with Three Weavers’ Brewmaster Alexandra Nowell. Both brewers were excited for the opportunity to create something out-of-the-ordinary. “They take a similar approach to ingredients as we do – they respect ingredients and how they’re used, and you can see the proper expression of those ingredients in the beer,” said Nowell. “Yasuki was excited to use these American hops that he doesn’t get to see on a daily basis. The hops are outstanding and it was really cool to see someone else as excited about them as I was.”

Komorebi is brewed with a blend of Citra, Strata and Galaxy hops at about 3 lbs per barrel. The recipe also includes hibiscus and lactobacillus, resulting in a hoppy, tart, bright IPA. “I take a very romantic approach to recipe formulation,” said Nowell. “And there’s something about the Japanese language that’s romantic as well.” The beer was dubbed Komorebi, after the Japanese word for “the feeling you get when you see light filtering through leaves.”

Three Weavers’ founder, Lynne Weaver, said she was eager to work with COEDO. “Their beer is great, the quality is very high and we’re clicking on a lot of similar parallel lines,” said Weaver. Weaver, who is Japanese-American, commented that the two breweries share an aesthetic vision. She explained that the Knot in the Three Weavers logo “comes from traditional Japanese gift wrapping – it interlocks my American culture, my last name being Weaver, and my Japanese culture,” said Weaver.

Three Weavers is excited for the opportunity to extend their belief that, “It’s more than beer, it’s community” across international boundaries, and to support Japanese craft beer culture, which has evolved rapidly since strict laws governing the brewing of beer were softened in 1994. Now, the craft beer scene in Japan is vibrant and growing, with traditional brewing styles mingling with distinctly Japanese ingredients and inspirations. COEDO belongs to Japanese Craft Beer, an organization including 23 Japanese craft breweries that encourages U.S. consumers to “drink in a new language.”

Try Komorebi starting February 27 at the Inglewood, California taproom release event, or look for it on shelves in Northern California and in Japan.

Three Weavers Brewing is part of the CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective – a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers.

About Three Weavers

Three Weavers Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery with a mission to build a positive sense of community through the collective passion for craft beer. Founded by Lynne Weaver in 2013, Three Weavers is one of the largest independent craft breweries in Los Angeles County and currently expanding production and distribution on the West Coast. Led by award-winning Brewmaster, Alexandra Nowell, Three Weavers craft beers have received critical International acclaim, winning a World Beer Cup Gold Medal in 2016, a GABF Silver Medal in 2017, a European Beer Star Bronze in 2017, and the Australian International Beer Awards Best IPA and Champion International Beer in 2018. Three Weavers is proudly brewed in Inglewood, California.

About Japanese Craft Beer

“Drink in a New Language” is a campaign driven by the JFOODO that aims to increase visibility and promote Japanese craft beer in the US, with a focus on the West Coast. It includes the following 23 participating craft breweries: Abashiri Beer, AJB Co., Akari Brewing, Baeren Brewery Co., Ltd., Baird Brewing, COEDO Brewery Kyodoshoji Corp., Ltd., Far Yeast Brewing Company, Kankiku Meijo, Karuizawa Brewery Ltd., Kiuchi Brewery, Kizakura co., ltd., Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd., Miyazaki Hideji Beer Co., Ltd., Niken Chaya Mochi Kadoya Honten, Rise & Win Brewing Co., Sekinoichi Sake & Beer Brewery, Taikyokusha Co., Ltd., Tenchokaku Group, Voyager Brewing Co., WAKU WAKU Tezukuri Farm Kawakita limited, Yamaguchi Hagi Beer Co., Ltd., Yamaguchi Ji-Beer and YOHO Brewing.

About CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective

Founded in 2015, CANarchy is a disruptive collective of like-minded brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer. The portfolio of craft breweries, partially funded by Fireman Capital Partners, includes Oskar Blues Brewery, Perrin Brewing Company, Cigar City Brewing, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery, Deep Ellum Brewing Company and Three Weavers Brewing Company. CANarchy was ranked #9 on the BA’s list of the 2017 Top 50 U.S. Craft Brewers as ranked by sales volume. The platform brewed 359,000 bbls in 2017, reaching all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and parts of 17 countries spanning five continents. In 2018, CANarchy was named “Brewery of the Year” by Brewbound; and collective member Cigar City Brewing grew by more than 60%, making it the fastest growing Top 50 Craft Brewery this year. Cigar City Brewing’s Jai Alai and Oskar Blues Brewery’s Dale’s Pale Ale are currently the #2 and #4 sold craft can six packs in Total U.S. Multi-Outlet and Convenience.