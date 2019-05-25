Three Weavers Brewing Company Releases Sun Trap Session Sour

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Three Weavers Brewing Company will release Sun Trap, a gluten-reduced session sour, just in time for summer. Starting June 1, Sun Trap will be available in the Three Weavers Inglewood taproom with local distribution via Stone Distributing, and Northern California distribution to follow. It will appear on draft and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans.

As days grow warmer and longer, Sun Trap pulls the craft beer lover into its powerfully refreshing orbit. Soured with lactobacillus and fermented with passionfruit puree, Sun Trap’s tart and fruity flavors illuminate the palate. This 4.5% ABV quencher is finished with Mendocino sea salt and lemon peel for a lightly tart, bright and refreshing sunsation with every sip. From poolside hangouts, to cookouts, to porch sipping and hammock lounging, Sun Trap shines at any summertime occasion.

“Sun Trap has quickly become a favorite around the brewery and I’m incredibly excited to release it to the rest of our beer-drinking community,” said Three Weavers Brewmaster, Alexandra Nowell. “It’s vibrant, hits all of the right tropical chords, and has this lustrous and refreshing finish that I can’t get enough of.”

Three Weavers believes that it’s more than just beer, it’s community. This summer, gather your community around new Sun Trap Session Sour – available June 1 at a California watering hole or retailer near you.

About Three Weavers

Three Weavers Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery with a mission to build a positive sense of community through the collective passion for craft beer. Founded by Lynne Weaver in 2013, Three Weavers is one of the largest independent craft breweries in Los Angeles County and currently expanding production and distribution on the West Coast. Led by award-winning Brewmaster, Alexandra Nowell, Three Weavers craft beers have received critical International acclaim, winning a World Beer Cup Gold Medal in 2016, a GABF Silver Medal in 2017, a European Beer Star Bronze in 2017, and the Australian International Beer Awards Best IPA and Champion International Beer in 2018. Three Weavers is proudly brewed in Inglewood, California.