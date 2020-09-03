Three Weavers Brewing Company Releases Seasonal Festbier

INGLEWOOD, Calif.– Three Weavers Brewing Company announces the return of Festbier, a seasonal Oktoberfest-style lager. Starting this week, the 5% ABV brew will be available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans for delivery or pickup at Three Weavers’ Inglewood taproom, and at select California beer sellers.

Festbier is inspired by an appreciation of Bavarian culture and its lagers. The classic style, originating in Germany, has become synonymous with yearly Oktoberfest festivals, where merriment is had and great German-style beer is celebrated.

“I love how refined German-style beers can be. They’re simple and approachable, yet require a great amount of brewing skill to pull off well,” said Three Weavers’ Brewmaster Alexandra Nowell. “While a lot of American Oktoberfest-style lagers tend to carry a bit more body and toasted malt character, we brew Festbier to be light and easy on the palate – a nod to the beers served in Munich’s festival tents.”

A combination of soft Pilsner malt, toasty Vienna and rich, biscuit-like Munich malts mingle with clean, floral German Noble Hops, bringing the style to life in a uniquely Three Weavers fashion. Oktoberfest events may be cancelled in 2020, but beer lovers can still enjoy the balanced, richly malted, autumnal flavors of the season with Three Weavers’ Festbier. This beer tastes best when you’re appropriately dressed in a dirndl or the lederhosen of your choice.

Celebrate Oktoberfest season with Festbier, a fresh take on an enduring style. Festbier is a limited release, available at the taproom and select retailers starting in early September. Please see the newly designed Three Weavers website for local delivery and pickup options, or reach out to Lauren Carroll with questions at lcarroll@threeweavers.la.

About Three Weavers

Three Weavers Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery with a mission to build a positive sense of community through the collective passion for craft beer. Founded by Lynne Weaver in 2013, Three Weavers is one of the largest independent craft breweries in Los Angeles County and currently expanding production and distribution on the West Coast. Led by award-winning Brewmaster, Alexandra Nowell, Three Weavers craft beers have received critical International acclaim, winning a World Beer Cup Gold Medal in 2016, a GABF Silver Medal in 2017, a European Beer Star Bronze in 2017, and the Australian International Beer Awards Best IPA and Champion International Beer in 2018. Three Weavers is proudly brewed in Inglewood, California.