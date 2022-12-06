Three Veteran-Owned Breweries Collab for Operation Hat Trick

NORFOLK, VA; SAN DIEGO, CA; SALEM, MA; HAMPTON, NH – Three Veteran-owned breweries from across the country have partnered up to raise awareness and support a cause close to their hearts: Operation Hat Trick.

“This collaboration is very personal for me, Nate Hardy, and Mike Koch were two of myclose friends. OHT honors both Nate and Mike through their charitable work. Everyone wants todo something to help our Veterans as they struggle with both visible and invisible wounds ofwar. Operation Hat Trick makes this support as easy as purchasing a hat that also supportsyour favorite College team. I wanted to do something to help OHT’s mission and Honor Nateand Mike. After one of our traditional holiday correspondences, with Dot and the Hardy family, Idecided to try to organize a Craft Beer collaboration that would both raise money but alsoawareness of OHT. I also thought it only fitting that the Collaboration had to be betweenNAVY SEAL Owned Craft Breweries, and I thought that making it a Hat Trick Collaboration ofthree breweries was even better. So the next thing I did was to reach out to Scott and Sean,Between the Three of our breweries, I felt that we would be able to expand the visibility of OHTfrom Norfolk, VA to San Diego, CA, and Back to Salem MA.” – Michael Stacks, Owner of TheBold Mariner Brewing Co.

The Bold Mariner Brewing Co. (Norfolk, VA), Protector Brewery (San Diego, CA), andEast Regiment Beer Company (Salem, MA) will each brew “Brewing Memories, CraftingSupport” in support of Operation Hat Trick. All three breweries agreed to brew the same recipeon or around the same day and then release the beer in their respective tasting rooms. TheBreweries will then donate a portion of the sales to OHT.

The OHT mission is to generate awareness and support for the recovery of wounded servicemembers and veterans through the sale of OHT-branded merchandise and products, proceeds ofwhich are donated to selected organizations that fulfill the OHT mission. OHT is dedicated toAmerican service members as they recover from the visible and invisible wounds of war. Wehelp them move past the traumas of battle so they can focus on their lives and families at home.

“OHT is dedicated to American service members as they recover from the visible andinvisible wounds of war,” says Dot Sheehan, Founder, and CEO of OHT. “We help them move past the traumas of battle so they can focus on their lives and families at home. Dedicated to Navy SEALS Nate Hardy and Mike Koch, OHT fills some critical gaps in care that other organizations don’t provide for. We are honored to partner with these 3 breweries-together weare making a difference.”

East Regiment is a nano Brewery located in Salem, MA founded by Scott Perry ( Navy Vet.) andJoshua Engdahl (Merchant Marine). The two hand-built their brew equipment and handcraft alesand lagers in the oldest firehouse in Salem, MA. Perry, a former SEAL worked with Mike Stacksof Bold Mariner in a training cell before leaving the Navyto start East Regiment. During that time Perry learned a good bit of the commercial brewingside from volunteering at Bold Mariner.

“It’s an Honor to take part in this collab with Bold Mariner and Protector. I did not know Nateor Mike personally however their legacy was widespread throughout the teams. We hear and share stories of our teammates who have gone before us upholding our ethos and reputation so it’s a big deal for me to contribute to this collab with OHT, which is dedicated to these two fellow SEALS. It’s also icing on the cake to help contribute to the causes that OHT supports,helping out our fellow brothers and sisters in need.” – Scott Perry Co-Owner of East RegimentBeer Co.

Customers looking to purchase the collaboration beer, “Brewing Memories, CraftingSupport”, are encouraged to visit the participating brewery in their area.

For More Information:

https://operationhattrick.org