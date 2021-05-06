Three Notch’d Brewing Company And Mossy Creek Fly Fishing Debut Collaborative Lager “I’d Rather Beer Fishing”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia – Three Notch’d Brewing Company and Mossy Creek Fly Fishing are proud to announce their new collaboration, “I’d Rather Beer Fishing”.

These two Virginia legends have teamed up again to honor anglers and craft beer fans alike throughout the Commonwealth. While many still fondly remember “Mossy Creek Brown Ale” their first collaboration back in 2017, this 2021 Release is an easy-drinking Lager brewed with fishermen in mind for its all-day drinkability. Launching in May in 16oz cans that include a peel away sticker and Virtual Fishing Contest entry QR code you can find IRBF at select retailers and Three Notch’d Brewing’s Craft Kitchen in Charlottesville.

Anglers can participate in the “I’d Rather Beer Fishing” virtual contest that includes fishing and beer-themed prize packages like guided tours, fishing merchandise/gear, and fresh beer for a year. Fans can simply snap a pic of their freshly caught fish with the “I’d Rather Beer Fishing” beer can using the hashtag #idratherbeerfishing and they are automatically entered to win. Different prizes are awarded for things like the type of fish (trout, bass, drum), the fan-favorite, and the coveted ugliest fish award.

Virginia-born and raised Director of Marketing, Patrick Werner is particularly excited about this collaboration and its nod to Virginia anglers, “I couldn’t think of a better collaboration. We had an opportunity to combine two things we know Virginians love – Fishing & Beer. We chose an easy-drinking, light, and refreshing lager so it would extend its appeal to a broader audience than just your typical craft beer enthusiast. We hope to introduce new consumers to the quality that craft beer has to offer without the stigma of “bitterness” or the stereotypical “hipster” mantra that still exists outside of most metro markets.”

Both teams participated from start to finish in the brewing and creative process. The 3NB Team snuck out of the brewery to experience a guided tour hosted by Mossy Creek Fly Fishing and witnessed firsthand what it’s like to search for trout at one of Virginia’s most beautiful and prestigious settings. “By working together and building a true bond between companies, we have all become personally invested in the launch of this fun project. We couldn’t be more excited to see this beer hitting stores this Summer,” says Beer Engagement Specialist, (and first-time fly-fisher), Marcie Gates.

Brian & Colby Trow, owners of Mossy Creek Fly fishing, were pumped when asked about the collab. “The team at Mossy Creek has thoroughly enjoyed crafting this beer and partnering on some awesome release events with Three Notch’d. We couldn’t be more excited about this project. “I’d Rather Beer Fishing” has been crafted for fishermen as an easy-drinking lager that is light, crisp, and well balanced, just like your favorite fishing outfit. We hope this brew will pair perfectly with those epic days on the water with friends and family, making memories and tugging on fish, and will act as a reminder that You’d Rather Beer Fishing.”

Along with the beer, Mossy Creek Fly Fishing and 3NB will be selling “I’d Rather Beer Fishing” merchandise like tees, hats, and stickers — plus, later this summer we’ll be hosting fishing-themed events like fly-tying demos, angler Q & A, gear reviews and more.

For More Information:

http://idratherbeerfishing.com/