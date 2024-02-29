Three Floyds Unleashes Bold West Coast-Style IPA, Turbo Reaper

MUNSTER, Ind.— Three Floyds Brewing, known for their boundary-pushing craft beers, have launched Turbo Reaper – the brewery’s inaugural year-round West Coast IPA offering. The medium-bodied 7% ABV brew features tropical and citrus hop flavors with a moderate bitterness and notes of pineapple, grapefruit, and mango.

“We went with a West Coast IPA because we wanted to create a bright, hoppy, and drinkable IPA that you can see through,” says Brewmaster Chris Boggess. “This beer leans a little more modern with its tropical hop aroma and flavor, plus a citrusy backbone.”

The newest brew will be available in 6-packs of 12oz cans and draft. The black packaging with bright pink accents features art by Matt Stikker and falls in line with Three Floyds’ “Not Normal” ethos. Turbo Reaper will also be featured in Three Floyds’ next variety pack, which includes three core brews and one rotating beer exclusive to the 12-pack.

Turbo Reaper will be available in all Three Floyds markets, which includes 21 states + Washington D.C., and at the brewery’s retail kiosk (9750 Indiana Pkwy, Munster, Indiana.) Retailers and on-premise accounts can be located through the brewery’s product finder.

About Three Floyds Brewing

Three Floyds is a Midwestern brewery dedicated to crafting a wide and ‘Not Normal’ range of quality ales and lagers. Since their founding in 1996 by Nick Floyd, they continue to brew uncompromising and full-flavored beers for a range of tastes. Three Floyds is reported as the 24th top-producing craft brewery by volume in the United States by the Brewers Association.

After spending over two decades brewing a wide portfolio of craft beer, Three Floyds began envisioning a new, higher-proof project – a distillery.

Using both traditional and innovative distilling techniques, the team created a line of super-premium spirits derived from the finest and rare ingredients. Today’s lineup includes award-winning whiskeys and gins – as well as newly created premium canned cocktails. The distillery stays true to Three Floyds’ ‘Not Normal’ code – unwavering and without compromise.

Since their official launch in 2019, Three Floyds Distilling has accumulated over 65 accolades, including Indiana Distillery of the Year at the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition, Best in Class at the American Craft Spirit Awards, and six triple gold medals at MicroLiquors Spirit Awards.

