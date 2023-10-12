Three Floyds to Open Taproom in 2024

MUNSTER, Ind.— Three Floyds is set to open a new, highly-anticipated Taproom at their brewery in Munster, Indiana in 2024. Founded in 1996, the company solidified their status as pioneers in the craft beer industry by producing their ‘not normal’ brews, such as Alpha King, Zombie Dust, and Gumballhead. They are currently the 24th top-producing craft brewery in the United States, as reported by the Brewers Association.

The Taproom plans were submitted to the Town of Munster on October 10. The destination will be located on Three Floyds’ multi-acre campus, featuring indoor and outdoor bars, a restaurant, and retail kiosk. A future phase of development may include an event space and area for live music.

“Three Floyds Brewpub is being re-forged as a modern American Taproom and Beer Garden,” says owner and CEO Nick Floyd, “The new Three Floyds Taproom design combines and celebrates the elements of the land, including Indigenous mound building berms and prairie landscape, mixed with Frank Lloyd Wright’s influence. We’ll also feature monthly Taproom-exclusive beers and some select menu items from the former brewpub.”

Three Floyds opened their brewpub in November 2005 at their brewery in Munster – about 30 miles southwest of Chicago. The town quickly became a destination for craft beer fans around the world.

The former brewpub poured pints of the company’s core brands, various seasonal offerings, exclusive small-batch beers, and guest brews spanning the globe. Beyond the beer, Three Floyds brought their ‘not normal’ ethos into their full-service kitchen led by various acclaimed chefs throughout the years, landing them media attention on Food Network, Travel Channel, and international news outlets.

Three Floyds announced that they would close their brewpub permanently in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The former brewpub space is now undergoing construction after it was utilized as a retail kiosk to sell beer, spirits, and merchandise after the closure.

The Taproom will feature the full portfolio of Three Floyds beer and spirits, WarPigs USA brews, and select throwback menu items, including their popular barbecue beef jerky and beer-battered cheese curds.

“The space will honor feel likethe legacy of Three Floydsthe minute you step in,” says President Gary Modrow. “It will include architectural and design elements of the former brewpub with new and upgraded featuresspacesand features. We have a long tradition of being unabashedly ‘not normal’ and the Taproom will be the next iteration of that.”

The brewery is working with Fifty/50 Restaurant Group to assist with the project and manage the hospitality program. “We chose to outsourcethe hospitality operations in order to focus on our top priority – beer,” says Modrow. “Three Floyds will drive all creative direction for the Taproom, while Fifty/50 will handle the day-to-day execution.”

Additional details about Three Floyds Taproom, including the opening date, will be announced in the coming months.

About Three Floyds Brewing

Three Floyds Brewing is a Midwestern brewery dedicated to crafting a wide and ‘not normal’ range of quality ales and lagers. Since their founding in 1996 by Nick Floyd, they continue to brew uncompromising and full-flavored beers for a range of tastes. With a constant eye toward sound technical brewing practices, the brewers use ingredients from around the world to produce the best artisanal and innovative beers. Three Floyds is reported as the 24th top-producing craft brewery in the United States by the Brewers Association. Their products are available in 20 states and Washington D.C.

