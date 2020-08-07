Three Birds Hard Seltzer Announces Launch

Three Birds Hard Seltzer, the new drink of choice this summer, takes the low calorie / low carb aspect we love about hard seltzers and brings it to the next level. Three Birds Hard Seltzer, which launched 4th of July weekend, is bright and lean, gluten free, and contains absolutely no added sugar (the 2g carbs come from the natural juices added for flavor), making Three Birds a lighter addition to the seltzer market and more refreshing than comparable products.

Made by combining natural juices and just the right amount of fizz, Three Birds Hard Seltzer guarantees to have a flavor to please everyone in your “flock” (with options including raspberry, lime, mango, and cucumber) and is always smooth and clean.

Three Birds Hard Seltzer is priced at $12.99 per 12-pack and is sold exclusively at all 200+ Total Wine & More stores located across 24 states. If there isn’t a store close by, customers may order online directly and have cases delivered to their doorstep.

The Flavors

Raspberry – Farmer’s market fresh, this seltzer is straight from the garden. Juicy raspberry and bright citric undertones leave your palate clean and refreshed. One might say it’s berry-refreshing.

Mango – Relax and soak up the sun, this mango seltzer brings the vacation to you. With bursting bubbles and notes of ripe mango, this sparkling seltzer gives you the tropics without the sweet. Lean and clean, just the way we like it.

Lime – Fresh to zest, this lime seltzer hits all the right citrusy notes. Between aromatic lime peel and tangy lime juice, the effervescent lime refresher is bright and bubbly, just like you.

Cucumber – Crushable and cool, with hydrating notes of cucumber that leave you feeling fresh and relaxed. The perfect hint of basil rounds out the cucumber and brings in an elegant herbal balance. Cool is the new cucumber.

The 5% ABV in all flavors come from wine that has been removed of all impurities, color and flavor.

About Three Birds

Spread your wings and fly above the rest. Whether you’re with friends at your nest or out soaring with the best, Three Birds Hard Seltzer has a flavor for your flock. With natural juices and just the right amount of fizz, you and your peeps are bound to have a flight you’ll never forget.

About LeVecke Wine, Beer & Spirits

With nearly 70 years of experience, LeVecke Wine, Beer & Spirits is one of the largest spirits producers in the world. Now in its third and fourth generations of family leadership, the company continues to put people and values first. LeVecke actively seeks suppliers and customers that share the company’s values. It is the brand’s loyal employees and corporate family culture that make LeVecke unique. The people behind LeVecke are the reason that once a customer is earned, they stay a customer for life. LeVecke’s commitment to its team and diversity starts with corporate values and business practices. This commitment is extended to suppliers and is considered a requirement of doing business with LeVecke Wine, Beer & Spirits.

