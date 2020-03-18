Thorn Brewing Unveils Beer Drive-Thru

SAN DIEGO — With the news and risks of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increasing daily, Thorn Brewing Co. is taking steps to make sure that customers can minimize exposure to the virus while still being able to enjoy their craft beer.

This weekend, Thorn Barrio Logan (1745 National Ave. 92113) is rolling out a program that allows people to pull up in the alley behind the brewery and get six-packs of beer delivered out to their car. There will be a Thorn employee posted up, ready to hand off beer and take payment. To start off, this service will be available this Friday, March 13th from 3 PM-7 PM and Saturday, March 14th from 10 AM-2 PM. They will look to expand the hours based on how many people are taking advantage of the new service.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to provide greater value to our neighbors,” Thorn Brewing General Manager, Tom Kiely explained. “Though that usually means improving on the quality and variety of our beers, it’s also about offering a more thoughtful way to get our beer to our neighbors. By allowing them to drive up to our brewery, we’re allowing them the opportunity to limit their exposure to crowds without sacrificing their ability to enjoy some beer.”

For more information on the program please contact tom@thorn.beer or the Barrio Logan Tasting Room (619-255-9679).

About Thorn Brewing Co.

Thorn Brewing Co. started out in 2012 in North Park as Thorn Street Brewery where they became known as San Diego’s ultimate neighborhood brewery. Their Barrio Logan location opened in 2017 and produces their beer on a 30-barrel system, houses their canning line as well as a tasting room and events space. Thorn Mission Hills just opened up this past summer and is already becoming a local hangout featuring 12 rotating taps, beer-to-go, and skeeball. For more information about Thorn Brewing visit thorn.beer.