This Belongs To Us Documentary Delves Into Race and Craft Beer

Raleigh, NC —The practice of brewing beer is as old as human civilization. It is a craft that was originally practiced by women in parts of the world we now refer to as Africa and “the East,” but looking at the modern, craft brewing industry in the United States, you would never know.

The craft beer industry generates $29.3 billion dollars, about 25% of the total U.S. beer market. And the epicenter of this industry in the American South is the State of North Carolina. Each year, North Carolina breweries contribute over $9 billion to North Carolina’s economy. The State boasts over 300 breweries– the largest number in the American South– and only 2 are owned by African-Americans.

THIS BELONGS TO US is a feature-length documentary film directed by Atinuke Diver. Following the journey of Black, women beer brewers in the US South, THIS BELONGS TO US will explore the question of how an artform and craft that began in Africa in the East became synonymous with White, male, blue-collar identity in the United States.

THIS BELONGS TO US participated in the 2021 Sundance Film Festival’s Carolina Works-In-Progress screening hosted by the Luminal Theatre. Last month, THIS BELONGS TO US launched a crowdfunding campaign on Seed&Spark to raise $15,000 towards production – the campaign runs through April 17, 2021.

