The World Beer Cup Presents the Best Beers of 2023

10,213 entries from 51 countries compete in world’s largest professional beer competition

Nashville, Tenn. — The Brewers Association (BA)—the not-for-profit trade group dedicated to promoting and protecting America’s small and independent craft brewers—recognized 307 winners during the 2023 World Beer Cup (WBC) awards ceremony on May 10, 2023.

The best beers in 103 beer categories covering 176 different beer styles (including all subcategories) received gold, silver, and bronze awards, setting new standards for craft beer globally. Judging for the World Beer Cup took place over 18 sessions and 9 days. A panel of 272 judges from 26 countries evaluated 10,213 entries from 2,376 breweries representing 51 countries.

“The World Beer Cup brings together the finest brewers and beers from around the globe and celebrates creativity, craftsmanship, and passion for great beer,” said Chris Williams, World Beer Cup competition director. “Receiving a World Beer Cup award is a testament to quality and innovation, and we commend this year’s winners for setting the bar higher than ever.” The awards ceremony was held in conjunction with the Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America® at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. Established in 1996, the World Beer Cup celebrates the art and science of brewing globally and creates greater consumer awareness about different beer styles and flavor profiles. Previously a biennial event, the competition was annualized last year, making 2023 the first back-to-back competition.

1. 14th competition (skipped 2020; annualized starting 2022)

2. Entries: 10,213

3. Breweries: 2,376

4. International breweries: 22.9% (546 international)

5. Countries: 51

6. First-time brewery entries: 522

7. Judges: 272

8. International judges: 105

9. Judge countries: 26

10. First-time judges: 44

11. Judging sessions and days: 9 days, 18 sessions

12. Beer Style Categories: 103

13. Beer Styles: 176 (includes all subcategories)

14. Avg number of beers in each category: 99

WORLD BEER CUP COMPETITION HIGHLIGHTS

Most entered style categories:

1. Category 102, American-Style India Pale Ale: 412 entries

2. Category 103, Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale: 374 entries

3. Category 40, German-Style Pilsener: 233 entries

4. Category 35, International Light Lager: 220 entries

5. Category 30, Wood- and Barrel-Aged Strong Stout: 202 entries

Countries with the most entries:

1. United States: 8,135

2. Canada: 444

3. Japan: 223

4. Germany: 189

5. Australia: 152

*Out of a total possible 309 awards in 103 beer style categories, 307 were awarded. Gold awards were not given in Category 20, Experimental India Pale Ale, or in Category 77, English Ale.

Editor’s note: Photos for media use are available on the WBC website. A recording of the awards ceremony can be viewed here. Previous years’ winners can be found here.

The 2023 World Beer Cup competition was made possible in part by the generous support of its sponsors: ABS Commercial, John I. Haas, Fermentis, First Key, Rahr Malting, Sahm, and Siemens.

