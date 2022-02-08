The Virginia Beer Co.’s Fresh Powder Citra DIPA Returns with Limited 2022 Variants

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia – Since 2017, Fresh Powder has been an annual winter release at The Virginia Beer Company, and it returns once again in 2022.

“Fresh Powder was the first beer we ever packaged in 16 oz. cans,” reminisces Virginia Beer Co. Operations Manager Luci Legaspi. “The celebration of its return is up there for us, along with our anniversary in the spring and Evil Santa [Spiced Milk Stout] releases during the holidays.”

Fresh Powder is an 8.0% abv 100% Citra Double India Pale Ale. In addition to a healthy Citra dry-hop, juicy, hazy Fresh Powder is brewed with potent Citra Cryo Hops from YCH.

“The brewery is turning 6 in 2022, so we thought for the sixth year of Fresh Powder releases that kick off the new year, we’d extend the celebrations a bit,” notes VBC Brewmaster Jonathan Newman.

For the first time ever, the Virginia Beer Co. will be releasing two Fresh Powder variants in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans.

Triple Fresh Powder: 10.0% abv 100% Citra Triple India Pale Ale (dry-hopped with Citra Cryo Hops)

Mango Mimosa Kush Fresh Powder: 8.0% abv 100% Citra Double IPA (brewed with Mango Terpene and Mimosa Terpene blends)

“Rather than fluffy & hazy, Triple Fresh Powder is big & boozy, with sweet and sticky hop flavors,” explains Michael Rhodes, The Virginia Beer Company’s Director of Sales. “And then Mango Mimosa Kush Fresh Powder has sweet & juicy bursts, with tropical notes and a dank, fruity finish.”

“We’ve offered some draft-only variants in the past, but we wanted to showcase the breadth of this recipe by expanding it beyond Fresh Powder,” notes Brewmaster Jonathan N. “Brewing a scaled up version in Triple Fresh Powder…and then an adjunct-version with Terpene blends [water-soluble complexes created from essential oils of plants from Abstrax Tech in California] helps to show off ways use of one single style of hops [Citra] and Cryo Hops can be diversified from one base recipe.”

Triple Fresh Powder and Mango Mimosa Kush Fresh Powder are available for a limited time this February exclusively at The Virginia Beer Company. You can ‘hit the slopes’ across Virginia as Fresh Powder makes its way to select bars & bottle shops throughout the Commonwealth in February.

Limited drops of Fresh Powder kegs and cases will also available at The Craic Pub & Lounge in Brooklyn, NY (via TapRm); as well as overseas in the Netherlands (via USA Beer) and Japan (via Cardinal Trading). #FreshPowPow

