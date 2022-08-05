The Veil Brewing joins Positive Legacy’s Pours for Positive Charitable Giving Initiatives on Behalf of Beverage Producers

Denver, CO — Charitable giving and philanthropy have been cornerstones of the craft beer industry since its infancy in the early 80s. And while giving back is often still a priority for breweries, the ongoing pandemic and labor crisis, a looming recession, as well as several other external factors have forced several breweries to put charitable giving on the back burner while focusing on sustaining growth.

However, the industry professionals behind Positive Legacy’s Pours for Positive Initiative are now able to provide a streamlined solution for breweries seeking to grow their charitable giving efforts. Positive Legacy is comprised of experts with extensive backgrounds in marketing, event planning, concert planning, benefit auctions, community engagement, and non-profit management who coordinate environmental and humanitarian service projects fueled by the power of live events, from music festivals to beer festivals. The Pours for Positive initiative serves as an extension of Positive Legacy with a focus on supporting the craft beverage industry.

Thus far Pours for Positive has already helped plan, promote, facilitate, and manage fund distribution for several breweries and special events ranging from benefit concerts, silent auctions, staff and patron days of service, and also launch a nationwide brewery fundraising campaign to support displaced Ukrainian refugees. These projects have included partnerships with regional and national beverage producers like Against the Grain Brewery, Fair Isle Brewing, Best Day Brewing, Cerebral Brewing, One World Brewing, Tripping Animals, and many more.

Now, the Pours for Positive Initiative is thrilled to support The Veil Brewing Company’s Forever Summer Festival taking place this Saturday, August 6, 2022 to benefit ChildSavers, an incredible organization that uses a coordinated prevention and intervention model to address children’s mental health.

“The Veil Brewing Co. is happy to work with Positive Legacy’s Pours for Positive initiative to help raise more money and awareness for our upcoming event benefiting ChildSavers. Community engagement is a core value for The Veil and we are thrilled to be working with such amazing charitable organizations at our Forever Summer Festival on August 6th.” Tim Skirven, Creative Director, The Veil Brewing Co.

With 100% of proceeds going to support ChildSavers, this year’s festival will once again bring together an all-star cast of nationally recognized breweries including the likes of:

3 Sons, American Solera, Angry Chair, Bellwoods, Bissell Brothers, Bottle Logic, Cycle, de Garde, Evil Twin, Fidens, Fonta Flora, Half Acre, Hudson Valley, J. Wakefield, Jester King, Monkish, Ocelot, Other Half, Oxbow, Pen Druid, Root and Branch, Side Project, Suarez Family, The Veil, Three Floyds, Trillium Two Tides, plus more.

“Positive Legacy is excited to work with The Veil and so many other prestigious breweries through our Pours for Positive program to help raise money for ChildSavers. We couldn’t be more proud to support The Veil’s Forever Summer event this weekend to benefit this wonderful cause.” Mike Novak, Board of Directors, Positive Legacy.

About Positive Legacy

Positive Legacy helps to manage non-profit fundraising opportunities on behalf of craft beverage companies. Combining an all-star cast of industry veterans with years of experience in the non-profit, craft beer, event planning, and marketing worlds, Positive Legacy’s Pours for Positive Initiative was formed to help breweries streamline their giving efforts, maximize financial returns, and simplify engagement and reporting opportunities. Learn more at www.positivelegacy.com

About The Veil Brewing

The Veil Brewing focuses on super hoppy beers, heavily fruited sours, dense stouts/barleywines, spontaneous/wild ales, lagers, and a little bit of everything in between. Boasting four locations throughout Richmond, VA, Matt Tarpey and The Veil team are constantly pushing the boundary when it comes to beer and have no limit to their wild imaginations. Learn more at www.theveilbrewing.com