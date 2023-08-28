The Original 40 Brewing Company to Release Small Worlds West Coast IPA, Way Up West Coast Cold IPA

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— The Original 40 Brewing Company has released Small Worlds West Coast IPA and Way Up West Coast Cold IPA. Both beers will be available on draft and in four packs of 16-oz cans at the North Park brewpub.

Small Worlds is double hopped with El Dorado, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops. It has a 7.0% alcohol-by-volume (ABV) and tasting notes of peach and stone fruit. Way Up, which was fermented with lager yeast at a higher temperature, has a 6.6% ABV and aromas of pine and citrus.

“You can never have enough West Coast IPAs in The Capital of Craft,” Kaplan said. “After all, the local craft beer community is known for them. Small Worlds is nice and dry, as well as crisp. Way Up, meanwhile, showcases the holy trinity of Mosaic, Simcoe, and Citra hops. It is bursting with flavor and is truly crushable.”

With the addition of the two beers, Original 40’s on-tap menu includes seven different IPAs: Can We Kick It? (West Coast, 6.6% ABV), Disco Dove (Double Hazy, 8.5% ABV), Juice Maze (Hazy, 7.0% ABV), Space Metal Fantasy Vol. 2 (Double West Coast, 12.0% ABV), and Westerly Flow (West Coast, 7.0% ABV).

“It’s fun to just turn Zack loose and have him push the boundaries of all IPA styles,” said Original 40 founder Steve Billings. “We hope beer connoisseurs and casual beer drinkers alike will come by and try Zack’s creations in the heart of North Park.”

Kaplan is a six-time Great American Beer Festival (GABF) winner, garnering medals most recently in 2019 while serving as the head brewer at Migration Brewing in Portland, Ore. The La Jolla native has won two Gold Medals, one Silver Medal, and three Bronze Medals overall at GABF, which is often referred to as “The Oscars” of the craft beer industry.

Kaplan studied mechanical engineering at UC San Diego after graduating from La Jolla High School. He started his career in craft beer in 2011 with San Diego’s Green Flash Brewing.

Original 40, which was named after the original 40-acre parcel of land that became modern day North Park, is located at 3117 University Avenue. The brewpub is open until 10:00 p.m. Sunday – Wednesday and until 12:00 midnight Thursday – Saturday.

For More Information:

https://original40brewing.com/