The Original 40 Brewing Company & Mission Brewery Release ‘Team Meeting’ Juicy Pale Ale

SAN DIEGO, CA – North Park’s Original 40 Brewing Company and Downtown’s Mission Brewery have joined forces with their latest brew collaboration – Team Meeting. Brimming with notes of peach and ripe apricot intermingled with tangerine, grapefruit and a hint of white grape, this juicy pale ale is loaded with Azacca and Simcoe hops, all rounded out by a hazy yeast fermentation, resulting in a creation that seamlessly merges each brewery’s strong suits.

“Working alongside the talented team at Mission Brewery was such a blast, and we can’t wait to team up again in the future,” says Alexis Piotrowski, Original 40’s Director of Operations. “It’s been a tough year for everyone, and this added some much-needed comradery to an otherwise isolated period of time. Plus, what better way to celebrate summertime than with a juicy pale ale named after bringing people together? We could all use a team meeting right about now!”

Clocking in at 5.5% ABV, Team Meeting is available in 16-oz. cans at select retailers throughout San Diego, as well as on-tap at Original 40 Brewing’s North Park tasting room.

About The Original 40 Brewing Company

Named after the 40-acres of land purchased in 1893 by James Monroe Hartley that we now call North Park, The Original 40 Brewing Company features hand-crafted, and thoughtfully honed brews that push the status quo for in-house brewpubs. Since June 2019, visitors and locals alike count on The Original 40 to deliver a trendy yet welcoming experience, complete with award-winning sips and bites unique to the location. Head Brewer Cosimo Sorrentino has been brewing for nearly a decade, packing years of experience brewing in Denmark as well as stints at some of San Diego’s most beloved craft breweries. Cosimo took on the role at Original 40 in 2020, and has since expanded the beer list to reflect his passion for West Coast IPAs, while maintaining existing lager brews in the lineup.

About Mission Brewery

Mission Brewery was opened in 2007 by Dan Selis and his wife Sarah Selis. The two were successful but disenchanted members of the mortgage-banking business prior to opening Mission. “The more bored I got with real estate finance,” Dan recalls, “the more I dreamed of turning my homebrewing hobby into my career.” Mission Brewery is located in an 1894 structure in downtown San Diego, on the edge of the city’s popular Gas Lamp District. In the mid 1900s, the building (now on the National Historic Register) served as a Wonder Bread bakery. The building’s unique feature –Wonder Bread’s old flour silo – is repurposed as Mission’s grain silo and mill. The building is also home to Mission’s popular tasting room, which features a pair of lengthy bars, one of which allows customers to drink within reach of the brewers and their brewing equipment. The brewery’s name is a nod to one of San Diego’s first breweries, founded in 1913 and shuttered when Prohibition began.

For More Information:

https://original40brewing.com/