The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery Releases ‘Santa’s Little Helpers’ This Holiday Season

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Ho, ho, ho! The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery (OMB) is pleased to announce the inaugural release of Santa’s Little Helpers – a mixed variety 12-pack of OMB’s most popular winter offerings. The limited-release package includes Cooper – a German Altbier, Fat Boy – a Baltic Porter, Dunkel – a dark lager, and Yule Bock – a Christmas bock bier. It is the only format of distribution for the ultra-popular holiday seasonal, Yule Bock, in the wholesale market this year.

The idea behind the winter offering came about last year after receiving multiple customer inquiries asking for gift wrapping for their to-go purchases. The packaging features a “to” and “from” tag for gift-giving, making it easy for families and friends to sample OMB’s seasonal and core offerings while spreading holiday cheer.

Santa’s Little Helpers will also be available at OMB’s Weihnachtsmarkt (Christmas Market in German), which takes place every Friday through Sunday, beginning on Black Friday through Sunday, December 18th. It has become one of the most popular Christmas markets in the Carolinas.

Look for the Santa’s Little Helpers variety pack in limited distribution in the greater Charlotte metropolitan area and onsite at OMB through Christmas eve.

About OMB

Founded in 2009 in Charlotte, NC, The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery believes in delivering fresh, local beer and adhering to Germany’s oldest beer purity guideline, known as the “Reinheitsgebot.” Its signature beer includes Copper Altbier, Captain Jack Pilsner, and Hornets Nest Hefeweizen, with seasonal offerings such as Mecktoberfest, an award-winning Märzen Lager. OMB, Charlotte’s oldest brewery, has received numerous regional and international medals in North America and Europe.

For More Information:

https://www.oldemeckbrew.com/