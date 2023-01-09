The Motors Brewing Company Releases Special Edition Revival Can to Celebrate Cincinnati’s Brewing History

The Motors Brewing Company releases a Special Edition Revival Can to celebrate over two centuries of Cincinnati’s Brewing History.

This recipe contains a hard-working 2-row grain and is balanced with a German/American hop twist – This hop combo represents the early German/American settlers that came together and literally built our city on beer. Motors Special Edition six packs will be distributed across Ohio starting on 1/9/2023 in hopes to reignite the stories of our city once being considered “The Beer Capital of The World.”

https://youtu.be/oO7o7SmEp3M