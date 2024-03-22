The Low Calorie-Leader in Non Alcohol Craft Beer, Partake Brewing, Introduces Pilsner

TORONTO— Partake Brewing, an award-winning category leader in the non-alcoholic beer space and a B Corp-certified company, has released a new limited-edition, brew: Pilsner. Only 25 calories, the fewest on the market, and 3g of carbohydrates, the never-released-before Partake Pilsner is a golden brew bursting with crisp hop tang, offering an inviting bright aroma and light, bubbly body.

Evan Cohen, CCO and President of Partake Brewing, expressed, “Pils stands out as a highly sought-after style among craft beer enthusiasts and Partake drinkers alike, and we strive to satisfy.” He continued, “Leveraging our expertise, we’ve crafted a low-calorie, non-alcoholic rendition of this style that remains true to the classic Pilsner style.’

Partake remains committed to crafting distinctive beer styles using a proprietary non-alcoholic method, striving for the lowest calorie count possible. Pilsner now joins the ranks of Partake’s lineup, which includes IPA, Pale Ale, Hazy IPA, Blonde, and Peach Gose, all ranging between 10-30 calories. Consumers consistently seek out Partake for its exceptional taste, unmatched calorie count, and use of all-natural ingredients.

The new Pils is available in specially marked Variety 12-Packs at select retailers across the US and Canada.

About Partake Brewing

Partake Brewing is the maker of craft non-alcoholic beers brewed for those who make it happen. Serving up the lowest calorie non-alcoholic craft beer on the market, Partake, offers a delicious array of award-winning styles all under 30 calories, so you can enjoy a beer throughout all your pursuits. Founded in 2017, Partake Brewing has become a leader in non-alcoholic beer in North America, with distribution in major retailers across Canada and the United States. As a B Corp certified company, Partake Brewing is praised by drinkers for its unique combination of exceptional flavour, classic styles and game-changing nutritionals. Learn more at drinkpartake.com or follow @partakebrewing on social media.

