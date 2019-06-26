The Lost Druid Brewery Opens in Georgia

AVONDALE ESTATES, Ga. — The Lost Druid Brewery is happy to announce its ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 to herald in the summer solstice. Nestled in the heart of Avondale Estates’ Central Business District, The Lost Druid is located at 2866 Washington Street.

“We are excited to be opening after completing our ground-up construction and believe our regularly changing tap selection and shareable plate menu items, including items expertly paired with our beers, will give our guests a relaxing place to visit and enjoy something new on a regular basis,” said owner and co-founder Stacia Familo-Hopek. “We are building an awesome team and look forward to continuing our journey here in Avondale Estates.”

The Lost Druid is an “own-premise”-oriented brewery, focusing on bringing beer lovers to the brewery’s taproom to enjoy its liquid refreshments rather than selling its beers through traditional retail channels. The 6,800 square foot venue features the brewery, a cellar/wood-aging facility, kitchen, taproom and upstairs mezzanine with private event space, along with both front and rear pet-friendly patios. Extensive landscaping and bike racks can be found throughout the brewery grounds. The taproom plans to feature 20+ frequently changing taps, providing a diverse selection of beers for all beer lovers. Twelve taps will be served directly from the tanks that are visible behind a glass wall on the rear of the 43-foot long bar.

For more information, stay tuned for updates on the brewery’s website, thelostdruid.com, and on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @thelostdruid.