The Lost Abbey to Release New Sour Libri Divini

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — The Lost Abbey will be adding a new addition to its sour beer portfolio, Libri Divini Ale.

Latin for “Divine Reading”, Libri Divini is a foeder-aged American Sour Ale with Lemon and Vanilla.

Originally brewed for the 2020 Extreme Beer Fest, Libri will make its return in 2021, but this time in 750 ml cork and caged bottles.

“The response we got from the first batch was so positive, we felt like we had to give it another go,” said Tomme Arthur, COO, and co-founder of The Lost Abbey. “Especially since Extreme Beer sold out so quickly, we wanted to give many more people a chance to taste this latest offering from our barrel program.”

Inspired by a lemon meringue pie flavor profile, Libri Divini begins with soft aromas of freshly cut lemons and oak leading to a subtle bite of citrus tartness, finishing with hints of mellowing vanilla bean and graham cracker-like character.

Bottles of Libri Divini will go on sale on March 19th at shop.lostabbey.com at Noon PST. Bottles will be limited to three (3) per person and are available to be picked up from the brewery in San Marcos, or shipped throughout the state of California.

About Port Brewing / The Lost Abbey / The Hop Concept/ Tiny Bubbles

Founded in 2006, Port Brewing and The Lost Abbey produce an extensive line-up of continental and American- inspired ales and lagers. Under the direction of visionary brewmaster and co-founder Tomme Arthur, the brewery has garnered dozens of awards including the 2007 Great American Beer Festival Small Brewery of the Year, The 2008 world Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery, and the 2013 Champion Brewery at the San Diego International Beer Festival. The company’s beers, many of which are aged in oak barrels for 12 months or longer, are universally recognized for their complexity, unique flavors, and bold boundary-pushing styles. For more information, contact Port Brewing / The Lost Abbey at 155 Mata Way, Suite 104, San Marcos, CA 92069, telephone (800) 918-6816, and on the web at www.LostAbbey.com