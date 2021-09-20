The Long Drink To Launch Variety 8-Pack

NEW YORK, NY – Long Drink, the brand built on the heritage of the legendary Finnish alcohol category of long drinks, and best described as citrus soda with real liquor, announced that it will be expanding its offerings with the launch of Long Drink Variety Packs starting in October.

Launching in Connecticut, Georgia, Nevada, Ohio, Texas and Massachusetts, the 8-pack of Long Drinks featuring all 4 flavors will be available to purchase for $16-19 and will expand nationally throughout the end of the year. Providing a subtle and natural, yet refreshing kick, the drink is ideal for enjoying life at the golf course, picnicking in the sun, or around a card table with good company. The four flavors include:

Traditional (5.5% ABV) – Flawlessly natural and effortlessly smooth, the traditional flavor is the perfect introduction to the legendary, traditional Finnish long drink.

Zero (5% ABV) – All the great taste, without the guilt. Long Drink Zero has no carbs or sugar ensuring that you can enjoy it without worry.

Cranberry (5.5% ABV) – Just for fun, switch the classic citrus flavor for cranberry.

Strong (8.5% ABV) – For those looking for an extra kick, the Strong Long Drink will give you a high alcohol percentage, without the heavy taste.

News of the long drink category has been making headlines in recent weeks as a Danish and an American billionaire conglomerate have announced their own versions of long drinks. With the category of long drinks dating back to the 1952 Summer Games in Helsinki, Americans were first introduced when The Finnish Long Drink established the category in the US in 2018. As long drinks continue to expand and gain notoriety, The Finnish Long Drink is continuing to pave the way for brands looking to get into the category.

“The category is one that we, just a few kids from Finland, established in the United States three years before Americans had ever even heard of a long drink. We are proud to bring this signature aspect of Finland’s national happiness to the US and look forward to providing consumers the refreshing and crisp taste that comes from The Finnish Long Drink,” says Sakari Manninen, Co-Founder of The Finnish Long Drink.

The Finnish Long Drink has won over the likes of consumers around the country, including New England which has enjoyed over 2M Finnish Long Drinks this year, taking on the local competition releasing a version of a long drink-flavored hard seltzer in November.

“As the first brand to popularize long drinks in the US, we look forward to sharing these long-standing Finnish traditions with brands entering the category. Whether it’s to learn more about Finland, the purpose of long drinks or to just get together for a much needed sauna, we’re thrilled the category is getting the attention it deserves.” – Mikael Taipale, Co-Founder of The Finnish Long Drink.

About The Long Drink

“Long drink” is a top selling category of alcohol in Finland – a legend that is now available in America. The roots of long drinks go back to the 1952 Summer Games in Helsinki, when the country of only 4 million people was still recovering from World War II. Concerned about how to serve drinks quickly enough to all the visitors, the government commissioned the creation of a revolutionary new liquor drink that was both delicious and fast to serve – and so the first long drinks were born. Now this legend has finally been brought to America by the next generation of Finns who want the world to experience the refreshing and unique Finnish Long Drink. The Long Drink garnered a Gold Medal (94 Rating) at the prestigious New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC). The Long Drink is currently available in stores across the nation or online.

For More Information:

https://thelongdrink.com/#