The Empourium to Release A Plethora Of Piñatas Mexican Lager

DENVER — Coronavirus can’t stop The Empourium from their First Friday beer release tradition. The Berkeley neighborhood brewery will release A Plethora of Piñatas Mexican Lager on Friday, May 1— just in time for Cinco de Mayo (Zoom) celebrations.

This Mexican Lager is crafted with flaked corn in its grain bill that imparts soft mouthfeel and a tinge of malt sweetness on the finish. True to its style, A Plethora of Piñatas is light, clean, and crisp— and a sessionable 4.9% ABV.

The Empourium hits another home run on 80’s pop culture-inspired beer names, this one a reference to the western comedy Three Amigos circa 1986. “This movie always makes us giggle!” says Head Brewer and Co-Owner Greg Fetzer.

The Little Red’s Kitchen food truck will be available for takeaway orders and The Empourium will have beer available to-go from 2 to 6pm on Friday, May 1.

About The Empourium Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Denver’s Berkeley Neighborhood, The Empourium is a gathering place for all— patrons and beer styles alike. Armed with true to style recipes and local pride, owners Greg and Sara Fetzer, Mike Cugini, and Justin Vallely focus their efforts to craft a warm, lively community hub centered around balanced, sessionable beers guaranteed to bring people together. Visit The Empourium at 4385 W. 42nd Avenue or online at theempourium.com.