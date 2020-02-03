The Empourium to Release The Nightman Cometh Schwarzbier For Tennyson First Friday

DENVER — The Empourium will release The Nightman Cometh Schwarzbier on Friday, February 7 as part of the Tennyson neighborhood’s First Friday activities.

The Nightman Cometh Schwarzbier was inspired by the show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Whether you are a champion of the sun or a master of karate, this smooth, sessionable black lager is the perfect way to round out the winter season. It rocks hints of dark chocolate and roast that finish clean and dry. At only 4.9%, you should probably have another for good measure.

Little Red’s Kitchen will serve a special Philly-themed menu for this First Friday tapping. Find more details in this Facebook event.

WHEN: Friday, February 7 from 12pm to 11pm

WHERE: The Empourium Brewing Company, 4385 W 42nd Ave, Denver, Colorado 80212

About the Empourium Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Denver’s Berkeley Neighborhood, The Empourium is a gathering place for all— patrons and beer styles alike. Armed with true to style recipes and local pride, owners Greg and Sara Fetzer, Mike Cugini, and Justin Vallely focus their efforts to craft a warm, lively community hub centered around balanced, sessionable beers guaranteed to bring people together. Visit The Empourium at 4385 W. 42nd Avenue or online at theempourium.com

For More Information: radcraftbeer.com/news/empourium-first-friday-schwarzbier

