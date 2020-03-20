The Empourium Offers Beer To-Go Options For Berkeley Neighborhood Amid COVID-19

DENVER — In compliance with Governor Jared Polis’ call for the close of all dine-in services at restaurants and bars throughout the state for the next 8 weeks, The Empourium Brewing Company will refine its service for to-go sales only beginning Tuesday, March 17.

Orders for The Empourium’s sessionable beer lineup can be placed by emailing orders@theempourium.com. Guests can also opt for curbside pickup of beer, merchandise, gift cards, and other merchandise at the brewery from 2 to 6pm daily.

The Empourium’s one year anniversary party, slated for April 18, is postponed until further notice.

The #POURtrait challenge is now extended, with a final deadline for submissions to be announced later in spring. Share your selfies or portraits in front of the brewery mural by Drew Button, tag @dbuttonink and @empouriumbrew, and tag #POURtrait for the chance to win free beer for a year— and a colorful, fun addition to social media feeds in a time when we need color, fun, and beer the very most.

In the wake of COVID-19, The Empourium is taking action to best protect its staff and customers with additional cleaning and sanitization measures. Check the brewery website theempourium.com, for regular updates on the company’s response to COVID-19.

Stay safe out there friends!

-The Empourium Brewing Co. team

For More Information: https://radcraftbeer.com/covid19/the-empourium