The Craft Maltsters Guild Announces Certified Craft Malt Seal

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The North American Craft Maltsters Guild is excited to announce its Certified Craft Malt Seal that will allow brewers and distillers to communicate their use of and support for distinctive, locally produced raw materials. The seal was officially unveiled on Craft Malt Day on Friday, September 13, 2019, at events across the country.

The craft beer and spirits markets continue to be a dynamic environment for producers and retailers to navigate. Craft malt continues to grow in popularity across the nation with both large- and small-scale breweries and distillers incorporating these products into their flagship brands and major seasonal releases. This incorporation typically adds additional cost to production but yields a unique, flavor differentiated product with additional marketing opportunities. These marketing opportunities build the value proposition by connecting local agriculture to the individual brewery, and to the drinker. This connectivity story mirrors the work done by farmers markets and “farm-to-table” dining establishments across the nation.

“This seal marks an exciting development for our organization,” states Board President Brent Manning. “Craft beverage consumers are becoming savvier about their purchasing decisions and the seal will serve a guide that helps them support locally-sourced products.”

The seal was designed to provide a key point of differentiation between Craft Maltsters Guild Member Malthouses and producers. To qualify as a Craft Maltsters Guild Member Malthouse, a malthouse must produce between 5 and 10,000 metric tons annually and should source more than 50% of its raw materials from within 500 miles of its malthouse.

“We utilize craft malt in a myriad of ways across our operation, in a way to present atypical flavors and terroir,” said Doug Reiser, President of Burial Beer Company, “and the seal gives us a great opportunity to start a conversation with our customers about what it means to get up close and personal with farmers and the maltsters that bring their grain to life.”

To learn more about the Certified Craft Malt Seal and Craft Malt Day, please visit craftmalting.com/craft-malt-certified-seal

About the North American Craft Maltsters Guild

The North American Craft Maltsters Guild is an international trade association dedicated to promoting the tradition of craft malting in North America. Formed in 2013 by eight craft malthouses, the Craft Maltsters Guild emphasizes quality and craftsmanship as a requirement for success. We believe that maltsters have the ability to influence positive changes and improvements in the malting industry through knowledge and communication. The Craft Maltsters Guild currently has over 300 members worldwide.