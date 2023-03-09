The Colorado Brewers Guild Announces Beer List for Collaboration Fest on March 25

Who: Hosted by the Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) and presented by On Tap Credit Union, Collaboration Fest is the original collaboration beer festival that showcases the unique and collaborative culture of Colorado’s craft beer scene. At this Colorado Brewers Guild fundraiser, CBG members team up with independent brewers near and far, sometimes spanning multiple states and even continents, to create one-of-a-kind beers that highlight each brewer’s distinct brewing methods and styles.

What: The CBG proudly unveils the festival’s beer collaborations this year which feature 133 unique beers (including an international collaboration) and 175 participating breweries. Tickets for the festival are on sale now and can be purchased online.

Want to learn more about the beers at Collaboration Fest? Each week the CBG will release more information on their stories page about the beers you can try on March 25. Learn about new beer styles, yeast, and science (such as the resurgence of thiolized beer at the fest), hoppy beers, and more.

When: Saturday, March 25 from 2 to 6 p.m. (early entry begins at 2 p.m. and general admission begins at 3 p.m.)

Where: The Westin Westminster (10600 Westminster Blvd, Westminster, CO 80020)

Why: Whether it’s tried-and-true classics like Belgian beer or experimental creations like beers brewed with an oyster mushroom blend, there is a beer for every taste palate at Collaboration Fest. This is the festival where brewers can brew their favorite beers, like lagers and IPAs, or let their imaginations run wild, so be sure to snag your tickets before they sell out!

The Colorado Brewers Guild has a zero-tolerance policy for aggression or harassment of any kind. We are committed to delivering a safe, welcoming, and fun festival experience for all. By attending Collaboration Fest, you agree to their code of conduct.

About Collaboration Fest

Collaboration Fest is the original craft beer collaboration festival that showcases the collaborative nature of the craft beer industry. Established in 2014 to support the Colorado Brewers Guild and their mission to promote, protect and propel Colorado craft beer, Collaboration Fest pairs Colorado Brewers Guild members with breweries near and far to create unique, one-time-only beers for the public to enjoy. This one-of-a-kind festival is a celebration about everything we love about the craft beer industry—community, camaraderie, creativity and craft beer.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries and brewpubs are members.

About On Tap Credit Union

On Tap Credit Union is a full-service cooperative financial institution serving people living and working in Jefferson, Denver, Boulder, and Larimer counties. Founded in 1954, the credit union has $360 million in assets and 20,000 members who are also owners of the organization. The credit union provides personal consultation and financial products including vehicle, mortgage, and home equity loans, credit cards, insurance, savings and investment accounts, and financial guidance, as well as a full suite of business services including a variety of commercial lending products.

