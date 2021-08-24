The Colorado Brewers Guild and Salida Chamber of Commerce Announce Lineup for 25th Colorado Brewers Rendezvous

SALIDA, Colorado – The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) and the Salida Chamber of Commerce are unveiling the participating breweries for the Colorado Brewers Rendezvous on October 2 and the Pre-Vous the night before.

The third annual Pre-Vous is a more intimate setting featuring 20 Colorado craft breweries that will be pouring their specialty beers that are exclusive to the Pre-Vous. This evening event is limited to 100 people. Tickets cost $40 and include unlimited tastings of beers and appetizers.

Colorado Brewers Rendezvous is one of the most highly anticipated craft beer festivals in the industry with a backdrop of breathtaking views of the Collegiate Peaks and the Arkansas River. Born out of camaraderie and tradition, this signature beer festival celebrates its 25th year with more than fifty of the State of Craft Beer’s breweries pouring their best offerings. General admission tickets cost $55 and include unlimited tastings, a commemorative tasting glass and access to food vendors. $VIP tickets cost $110 and include all the perks of general admission, as well as one hour early entry at noon, lunch voucher, private restrooms, shaded area with seating and more.

When: The Pre-Vous will be held on Friday, October 1 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The Colorado Brewers Rendezvous occurs on Saturday, October 2 at 1 p.m. VIP begins an hour earlier.

Where: Pre-Vous – SteamPlant Event Center (220 W. Sackett Ave.

Salida, CO 81201), Colorado Brewers Rendezvous – Riverside Park (110 Sackett Ave. Salida, CO 81201)

Participating Breweries for the Pre-Vous: 4 Noses Brewing Company, Broken Compass Brewing, Epic Brewing Company, Joyride Brewing Company, WeldWerks Brewing Co. and more.

Participating Breweries for the Colorado Brewers Rendezvous: Barrels & Bottles Brewery, Bierstadt Lagerhaus, Eddyline Brewery, Elevation Beer Co., Horse & Dragon Brewing, Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, Odell Brewing Company, Soulcraft Brewing, Station 26 Brewing Co., Tres Litros Beer Company and more.

Safety Precautions: Per local regulations, this will be a reduced capacity event. All vendors and staff will be fully vaccinated. Festival organizers encourage all attendees to be fully vaccinated and stay home if they are not feeling well. Masks will not be enforced but they are recommended for unvaccinated guests, especially for the Pre-Vous which is both indoors and outdoors.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members.

Salida Chamber of Commerce

The Salida Chamber of Commerce is an association of businesses organized to encourage a strong local economy. By partnering with other organizations, they are able to expand their members’ reach and tap into new avenues of support on their behalf. Incorporated as a 501c6 in 1928, the “Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce”, refers to the twelve 14,000-foot peaks that dominate their landscape.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/coloradobrewersrendezvous2021breweries