The Bruery to Release Ruekeller Helles in Cans Nationwide

ORANGE COUNTY, CA — The Bruery will be ringing in the new year by releasing Ruekeller Helles in 16oz cans and draft across its national distribution footprint. Ruekeller Helles is expected to hit shelves of retailers and craft beer bars across the country by the end of January 2020. Innovation and experimentation are two things The Bruery has always been known for. Almost a year ago, the team at The Bruery challenged themselves to experiment in a new way, by brewing a world-class lager.

Founder Patrick Rue states, “With all the experimentation that we do, sometimes getting back to tradition allows us to get more innovative.”

So after several successful Tasting Room exclusive releases and creating one of the highest-rated Helles lagers on Untappd, it was an easy decision to get these beers out to a bigger group of enthusiasts.

The name Ruekeller is a play on words, paying homage to both the traditional Krausen method of brewing fine lagers, and The Bruery’s namesake. In German, “ruh” literally translates to “quiet or “peace,” while in brewing, it refers to the step where almost finished beer rests in a secondary fermentation so that it can mellow and develop. The Ruhkeller, or “Rest Cellar,” is where the beer will be krausened. Krausening is a traditional German method for carbonating beers without using sugars or other adjuncts. Instead, actively fermenting malt wort is added to the fermented beer to provide the malted sugars needed for carbonation. During this step, the beer is crash cooled into what is referred to as lagering, lager meaning “to store.” This method is difficult in nature, meticulous in process, but the end product is an extraordinary craft lager. One of the hardest beers to make is also one of the easiest to love.

CEO Barry Holmes chimes in, “Ruekeller Helles is a great example of our world-class production team, led by our VP of Brewing Operations, Darren Moser, tapping into the innovative spirit of The Bruery to create a beer that’s easy to love for both the sophisticated palate and the craft-curious drinker.”

Ruekeller Helles is brewed with premium imported malts and hops were sourced from Germany, including Magnum, Saaz Hops, and German Pilsner malt. The result is an extraordinary lager— easy-drinking full-bodied, with light bitterness, a touch of sweetness, and a clean and crisp finish. Be sure to follow @TheBruery and @thebruerydc on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. To find Ruekeller Helles near you, visit www.thebruery.com/find.

About The Bruery

The Bruery is a craft brewery located in Orange County, CA. With over a decade of experience, The Bruery team is known for innovative and experimental beers that push the boundaries of what beer can be. The Bruery also runs several beer clubs, including The Preservation Society®, The Reserve Society®, and The Hoarders Society®.