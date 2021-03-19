The Bruery Launches Newest Seasonal, Just A Kiss: A Love Letter to Southern California

ORANGE COUNTY, CA — Pucker up, The Bruery is launching its next seasonal release: Just a Kiss, a foeder-aged saison ale with orange blossom flowers and locally sourced California honey.

Inspired by the rich agricultural history of The Bruery’s backyard in Orange County, Just a Kiss is an ode to the orange groves that once thrived in the area. This saison was fermented with Orange Blossom honey for six months in French oak foeders and finished with a final kiss of orange blossom flowers. Complex and easy-drinking at 5.3% ABV, Just a Kiss is made for friends and food.

“Just a Kiss is our wild expression of the southern Californian lifestyle. This beer was built with subtlety by experts of wild beer production,” says Jeremy Grinkey, The Bruery’s Director of Production, “using locally sourced Orange Blossom flowers and honey to give that special ‘SoCal kiss’ to this incredibly balanced wood-aged saison.”

Just a Kiss joins a portfolio that is rich in history and leans in on traditional brewing techniques to create innovative and truly unique beers from The Bruery Terreux— founded in 2015 as a space where Bruers specialize in experimental and wild ales. After spending six months in French oak foeders, essentially large barrels (in this case over 250 bbls), the beer picks up earthy tones from the wood that perfectly complement the saison’s floral notes and sweetness.

Brand Director, Caitie Gold, notes, “This beer is the ultimate refreshing beer for a Southern California spring day. Grab a 4-pack and head outside, Just a Kiss will pair perfectly with an afternoon cheese board with the fruity and peppery notes you would expect from a saison.”

Just A Kiss will be available in 16 oz. 4-packs across The Bruery’s distribution footprint for a limited time as a seasonal release. The Bruery also offers next-day delivery across California, Nevada, Virginia, D.C. and Pennsylvania, with complimentary delivery on first-time orders over $75. Fans can start getting their world-class, innovative beers right now by heading to TheBruery.com.

The Bruery is also proud to offer Loakal Delivery across Orange County, Los Angeles County, and Washington D.C. for all orders placed before 2 PM on TheBruery.com. Delivery is complimentary for orders over $50.

Next-day delivery across California, Nevada, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Same-day pick up for orders placed on TheBruery.com at their Fulfillment Center in Orange County and The Bruery Store in Washington D.C.Availability at bottle shops and grocery stores in 24 states. Use TheBruery.com/find to find their beer on shelves and on tap across the country.Be sure to follow @TheBruery on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and for more details, visit TheBruery.com.

About The Bruery

The Bruery is an adventurous craft brewery located in Orange County, CA. With over a decade of experience, The Bruery team is known for innovative, taste-forward beers that push the boundaries of what beer can be. The Bruery also runs several beer clubs, including The Preservation Society®, The Reserve Society®, and The Hoarders Society®.