The Bruery and Dogfish Head Collaborate on 3 Foeder-Aged Ales

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — The Bruery is unveiling a trio of beers in collaboration with Dogfish Head Craft Brewery: This is Ridiculous, This is Mrs. Ridiculous and Kisses Betwixt Mr. and Mrs. This is Ridiculous. Both The Bruery and Dogfish Head have long focused on creating innovative, unique experimental beers and beer-wine hybrids.

These beers were inspired by the ongoing friendship of The Bruery founder, Patrick Rue, and Dogfish Head founder and CEO, Sam Calagione, who first met at SAVOR in 2009, and released their first collaboration in 2011. Seven years later, at SAVOR 2018, they decided the time was right to work together again. “We brewed these beers at The Bruery Terreux with Dogfish Head’s Brewmaster, Mark Safarik, and Brewing Supervisor, Bill Marchi, leaders of the brewery’s “Wooden… it be Nice!” wild beer and barrel-aging program,” stated Rue. “These guys worked with Sam and us to conceive these recipes and bring them to life with a lot of fun, humor, and passion for brewing wild beers.”

The beer names and label artwork were created by Calagione. “Both Dogfish and The Bruery take the art of brewing creative beers seriously— but we don’t take ourselves too seriously— and I wanted the packaging and name to reflect that,” said Calagione. The labels were hand-applied to each bottle by the team at The Bruery Terreux, adding to the unique nature of the collaboration.

Kisses Betwixt Mr. and Mrs. This is Ridiculous- a tart and funky mixed culture saison ale, made by blending Mr. and Mrs. This Is Ridiculous and aged in a French oak foeder for seven months. Available online at www.thebruery.com, through retail distribution and at The Bruery tasting rooms, retailing at $14.99 – 4PK/16oz cans and $11.99/750mL bottles.

This is Ridiculous- a Brettanomyces-forward, saison ale, dry-hopped with Mosaic and aged in a French oak foeder for seven months. Available online in 750mL bottles at the www.thebruery.com for Society members only. 8.8% ABV.

This is Mrs. Ridiculous- a mixed culture sour ale with underripe Pinot Noir grapes, aged in a French Oak foeder for seven months. Available online in 750mL bottles at the www.thebruery.com for Society members only. 7.1% ABV.

The teams will meet again later this summer to brew Dogfish Head’s off-centered iterations of each of the three beers, all of which will be released in 2020.

About The Bruery & Bruery Terreux

The Bruery is a boutique craft brewery located in Orange County, CA that specializes in experimental and barrel-aged beers brewed with tradition in mind. Founded in 2008 by Patrick Rue, The Bruery produces over 50 different beers annually, with 15 seeing national distribution throughout their 27 state network of distributors. In 2015, The Bruery moved its sour beer production to a second facility: Bruery Terreux. The Bruery also runs several exclusive beer clubs including The Preservation SocietySM, The Reserve SocietySM and The Hoarders SocietySM. In 2017, Offshoot Beer Co. was born, offering fresh, hoppy beers.

About Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Dogfish Head has proudly been focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery 24 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and has won numerous awards throughout the years.