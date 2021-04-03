The Bronx Brewery Launches Community-Centered Initiatives Around Its Three Most Celebrated Brands

The relaunches of American Pale Ale, Summer Pale Ale and No Resolutions IPA will feature local artists across brand-new labels- Initiatives include a new public arts initiative supporting murals across NYC and an ambitious summer of safe and socially-distanced programming

THE BRONX, N.Y. — With its 10th birthday on the horizon, The Bronx Brewery today announces a relaunch of its three most celebrated brands – with a local artist featured on each label and community-centered initiatives revolving around each one. Starting in March, the brewery’s American Pale Ale, Summer Pale Ale and No Resolutions IPA will all hit shelves across New York.

Inspired by its fast-growing Up and Comers Series, where limited-release beers meet local creatives, the relaunch marks the largest step yet in the brewery’s commitment to amplify local artists. Each of the the trio of brands comes wrapped in the prolific expressions from three New York-based creatives:

Andre Trenier, Summer Pale Ale: A renowned street artist with murals around the world – including famed works in the Bronx – the Bronx-born Trenier has a long history with The Bronx Brewery. The original creative director for the Up and Comers series also painted the front of the brewery on 136th Street and the sprawling mural in the brewery’s Backyard.

Vincent Ballentine, American Pale Ale: A multi-disciplinary designer and artist, Ballentine has created and shown his work all across the United States – with a nationwide perspective referenced in his label design. Committed to using art to drive positive change, Ballentine has worked with Groundswell and the Progressive Arts Alliance to help provide arts education and access to low-income communities.

Danny Rivera, No Resolutions IPA: A graduate of FIT, Rivera’s had a long career in graphic design in NYC – currently for Sportsnet New York. His version takes ‘No Res’ in a new direction, as it moves toward celebrating those who push the boundaries in a city where dreams come true. “As a brand who does business in NYC and beyond, we have a social responsibility to our community,” said Brandon Espinosa, Bronx Brewery director of culture, community & events. “It is imperative that we showcase the richness and diversity of this great city and for us it means celebrating and amplifying the voices of those in our community.”

In line with the brewery’s Bigger Than Beer approach, each relaunch will support a different community initiative. Each program plays a pivotal role in furthering the brewery’s mission of promoting creativity, building community, and fostering inclusivity.

The Bronx Brewery Public Arts Initiative: A portion of proceeds from American Pale Ale will go to support the creation of four public murals across NYC in 2021-22, with a citywide search for artists starting now – and applications open at thebronxbrewery.com/biggerthanbeer. Chosen in tandem with Ballentine, each artist will receive a stipend and a donation of materials from program sponsor Double A Spraypaint.

Summer Done Right Live Series: Over the past year, The Backyard has become one of the city’s hidden-gem outdoor venues. Together with Empanology, the brewery’s first-ever full-time food partner, the socially distanced programming schedule will see the largest number of free Backyard events in brewery history this summer, including DJs & live musical performances, community fundraisers and beer releases. Ticketed events include Opening Day on April 17.

The BXBlock Party & ‘Live Life No Resolutions’ Contest: Later this summer, in the final lead-up to the brewery’s 10th anniversary, BXB will host a block party in collaboration with its neighbors in the South Bronx. To celebrate the weekend, the brewery will be releasing a custom No Resolutions label, tweaking Rivera’s design to tell the story of a New Yorker who best embodies ‘living life no-resolutions.’ Entries for the contest begin in early summer.

The brewery has built a reputation for hosting some of the most diverse, eclectic and energetic partnerships and events in the world of craft beer. With the help of partners and community, The Bronx Brewery will seek to change the traditional makeup of the industry. All three beers, the Up and Comers Series and the brewery’s five other year-round offerings — World Gone Hazy IPA, Now Youse Can’t Leave Double IPA, City Island Sour IPA, Smile My Guy IPA and Well Earned Pilsner — can all be found in bars and stores across New York State, in Northeastern PA and Massachusetts.

Find them near you at thebronxbrewery.com/find or have them delivered across NYC/shipped across NYS via Bronx Brewery GO, at thebronxbrewery.com.

About The Bronx Brewery

Brewing in The South Bronx since 2011, The Bronx Brewery believes in beer’s power to build community. The team’s committed to using what we create and where we create it to bring people together, while celebrating the rich and diverse creative scene in our home borough and across New York City. Revolving around the pillars of Community, Creativity and Inclusivity, our goal each day is to create a diverse, vibrant culture that uses beer, art, food and music to inspire, unite and drive positive change in our world.

The brewery recently announced a partnership with Beer Kulture to create a new internship to provide career-changing opportunities for Black, African-American, Hispanic, Latinx, Native North American, Pacific Islander and other BIPOC and under-represented communities in craft beer.Visit @TheBronxBrewery on social to learn more, and visit our Taproom and Backyard at the Brewery – now featuring our first food partner, Empanology, one of the city’s most exciting up and coming food labs — at 856 East 136th Street, Bronx, NY 10454.