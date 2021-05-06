The Bronx Brewery & Ilegal Mezcal Launch Side Hustle Seltzerita

THE BRONX, N.Y. – The Bronx Brewery and Ilegal Mezcal announced a limited-release, mezcal margarita-inspired collab that brings the two NYC-based brands together to create a new kind of hard seltzer – Side Hustle Seltzerita, a 7% ABV hard seltzer bursts with grapefruit, lime and bravo hops, with bright mezcal flavor from aging with Ilegal oak staves. The seltzer officially launches on May 7, with a joint event in The Bronx Brewery’s Backyard. Paying homage to both brands’ spiritual centers, the night will combine the unique experience from both The Backyard and Ilegal’s Café No Sé, in Guatemala. The musical lineup will feature DJ Mickey Perez, Jeremy Bosch Sextet and DJ Rich Kidd, along with special guests, food and drink activations and more. In keeping with both brands’ commitment to supporting and amplifying local art, each 4-pack will feature different labels – one from NYC, one from Mexico City:

“Queen Andrea” von Bujdoss (@queenandreaone): The creative lead behind the Side Hustle Series, brings her vibrant, energetic and dynamic typography and design to first label with a celebratory atmosphere over a geometric pattern.

Gran OM (@granom) and Kloer (@kloerk): On the second label, the Mexico City-based Gran OM and Kloer take inspiration from Andrea’s design and weave them into a Tree Of Life motif, with Ilegal’s signature raw and unapologetic style.

“For us, the status quo has never been enough — and pushing the boundaries in our industry has always been where we have been most fulfilled and seen our greatest wins,” said Brandon Espinosa, Director of Community, Culture and Events at The Bronx Brewery. “Our partnership with Ilegal Mezcal has been a long time in the making and the stars have finally aligned where two brands rooted in uplifting our communities are colliding to create a Seltzerita that will showcase what it means to partner in a meaningful way.” “We have always been fans of Bronx Brewery at Ilegal, so we were immediately excited when they approached us about the collaboration,” said Kaylan Rexer, Chief Marketing Officer at Ilegal Mezcal. “There are so many crossovers in how both brands value music, art, and community. The can itself is a beautiful piece of artwork that represents the sharing of cultures. Plus, the product tastes delicious!” Side Hustle Seltzerita will be available for a limited time, exclusively at The Bronx Brewery and for New York statewide shipping, while supplies last. About The Bronx Brewery: Brewing in The South Bronx since 2011, The Bronx Brewery believes in beer’s power to build community. The team’s committed to using what we create and where we create it to bring people together, while celebrating the rich and diverse creative scene in our home borough and across New York City. Revolving around the pillars of Community, Creativity and Inclusivity, our goal each day is to create a diverse, vibrant culture that uses beer, art, food and music to inspire, unite and drive positive change in our world.

The brewery recently announced a partnership with Beer Kulture to create a new internship to provide career-changing opportunities for Black, African-American, Hispanic, Latinx, Native North American, Pacific Islander and other BIPOC and under-represented communities in craft beer. Visit @TheBronxBrewery on social to learn more, and visit our Taproom and Backyard at the Brewery – now featuring our first food partner, Empanology, one of the city’s most exciting up and coming food labs — at 856 East 136th Street, Bronx, NY 10454.

About Ilegal Mezcal

For over a decade, artists, musicians, and travelers have been drinking Ilegal Mezcal. A beautifully balanced mezcal with a notorious history that includes smuggling and weeklong parties in Café No Sé, a clandestine bar and music hub in Antigua, Guatemala. Handcrafted in small batches by fourth-generation mezcaleros, Ilegal’s Joven, Reposado, and Añejo mezcals are all made with perfectly ripe, sustainable Espadín agave, double distilled in the Santiago Matatlan Valley of Oaxaca, Mexico. Commitment to quality is apparent in every step of our process, from harvest to the first sip.

For More Information:

https://thebronxbrewery.com