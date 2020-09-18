The Bronx Brewery and Empanology Announce 5-Year Partnership

NEW YORK — One of Uptown’s culinary rising stars just found a permanent home. The Bronx Brewery and Empanology are proud to announce a long-term deal that makes the Bronx-born food lab the first official food partner in the brewery’s nine-year history. Operating out of a brand-new kitchen in The Bronx Brewery’s Backyard in the South Bronx, Empanology will fire up its signature innovative takes on Uptown classics seven days a week – with outdoor dining & pickup currently available, and delivery on the horizon.

Fans can expect food and beer collabs to pour out of the partnership, in a first-of-its kind collaboration in NYC. Already, Empanology’s buzzworthy OG Chopped Cheese empanada and BBQ sauce uses the brewery’s ‘World Gone Hazy’ IPA. Both teams are working on limited-edition menu items, tied together by the flavors coming out of the kitchen and the brewery’s Up and Comers limited-release beer series.

The collab dates back more than three years, starting with Empanology’s first Backyard popup in 2017 – before the brand officially existed. Over that time, Empanology has collaborated with Brewery over and over again in a limited capacity. Following an overseas collaboration, Empanology staged a residency at the Brewery last winter.

“Our team and I are extremely excited to call BXB our home. We are overwhelmed with excitement for this opportunity to show the world what Empanology can bring to the table,” says Jason Alicea, Chef & Founder of Empanology. “This partnership has been years in the making with the goal of elevating our guest experience and food with each collab. Now that we are properly equipped with a brand new kitchen & team, we look forward to displaying our culinary artistry while continuing to serve our community the best empanadas and more in New York City.”

“Our team and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Jason, Danny, Ruby and the entire Empanology team to bring their culinary vision to life in our Brewery, Taproom & Backyard,” says Damian Brown, President & Co-Founder, The Bronx Brewery. “For us, beer has always been about bringing people together and it is great to work with others who share that approach with what they create.”

This partnership has a vision beyond empanadas and craft beer: one for community and a chance to give back to the South Bronx. This year, Empanology has a goal of sponsoring a kid from owner Jason Alicea’s high school in the Bronx whose parents were affected by COVID. Meanwhile, the Brewery has redoubled its efforts around Up and Comers – where limited releases meet local artists & foundations – and coming off a spring where it donated more than 10,000 beers to frontline workers in its ‘Cheers To Heroes’ campaign. Together, they’ll work together on efforts to directly support and benefit the community around them and across NYC.

With community at the center of everything they do, The Bronx Brewery and Empanology are proud to welcome you to one of New York’s most unique culinary experiences.

About Bronx Brewery

The Bronx Brewery believes in beer’s power to build community. We’re committed to using what we create and where we create it to bring people together, while celebrating the rich and diverse creative scene in our home borough and across New York City. Revolving around the pillars of Community, Creativity and Inclusivity, our goal each day is to create a diverse, vibrant culture that uses beer, art, food and music to inspire, unite and drive positive change in our world. Visit @TheBronxBrewery on social to learn more, and visit our Taproom and Backyard at the Brewery at 856 East 136th Street, Bronx, NY 10454.

About Empanology

Empanology is a Bronx-based empanada company with a modern spin on the classic Puerto Rican empanaderia. Inspired by the vibrant fritter kiosks of Pinones, Puerto Rico, Empanology gives traditional Latin street cuisine an innovative and modern remix. Healthy and hearty, our “pockets of love” take Latin cuisine’s beloved staple to the next level with local and organic ingredients. Whether snacking on the go, making a quick meal at home, or serving at your next event, our empanadas are the perfect bite.

At Empanology, we take pride in our artisanal practices as well as our sustainable ingredient choices, and graciously welcome opportunities to share our love of local food with customers and guests. We are committed to sourcing seasonal, sustainably-raised, local and organic whenever possible from the best producers in the area. Empanology supplies restaurants, pop-ups, caterers, festivals and events. Our empanadas can be ordered wholesale; best-selling flavors can be purchased online by the dozen.