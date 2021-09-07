The Brewery Releases ‘So Happens It’s Tuesday’

ORANGE COUNTY, California – A perennial favorite from The Bruery, So Happens It’s Tuesday, is heading across the country to a shelf near you this September. This imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels is a classic expression of The Bruery’s style: big, bold, and brimming with barrel character that is truly something to celebrate.

Namesake aside, this bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout is worthy of pouring every day of the week. Both elegant and complex, it exemplifies over 12 years of experience in barrel-aging technique. Notes of dark chocolate and vanilla are rounded out with hints of freshly-picked cherries, dried figs, molasses, and of course: bourbon. So Happens It’s Tuesday is dark, roasty, and finishes smooth with a lasting head.

At 15.3% ABV, So Happens It’s Tuesday is the (slightly) lower ABV companion to Black Tuesday, one of The Bruery’s best-known small-batch imperial stouts that is aged in bourbon barrels for over a year and released to the public for just one day every October. So Happens It’s Tuesday is similarly dark and delicious, but with a more approachable ABV and in a 16oz can.

Jeremy Grinkey, Director of Production at The Bruery, is especially excited about this year’s version. “So Happens is one of those beers that I remember most about The Bruery before I worked here. It’s a monster of a beer, but subtle and complex. This year’s batch was about 150 individual barrels hand-selected for blending, and the barrel character really comes together to make a final beer that is more than just the sum of its parts.” So Happens It’s Tuesday is the perfect beer for pairing with bold, robust-flavored foods. Sarah Lynch, The Bruery’s California Sales Manager, plans on firing up her barbeque and braising a brisket with the beer.

The Bruery’s barrel program is one of the country’s finest. Home to over 3000 barrels, The Bruery has spent over 12 years perfecting the craft of barrel-aged beers. No detail is left unexplored; between the barrel’s size, type, and style, the impact of wood on beer is intricate and complex. Bruers taste barrels daily, carefully monitoring for specific characteristics and development. That’s just the beginning: the blending is really where the magic happens. The final beer that results from these efforts is truly a canvas, the unique barrels making up the color pallet. Quality is of the utmost importance at The Bruery – no beer leaves The Bruery before it is 100% ready.

The Bruery & Offshoot Beer Co. have experienced some big wins this year when it comes to distribution: opening up 6 new states recently for a total footprint of 29 as well as Washington D.C. For the newest states, they have partnered with Craig Stein Beverage in Idaho, Craftroads Beverage in Indiana, Low Country Craft Distribution in South Carolina, Lipman Brothers in Tennessee, and Speakeasy Distribution in Kansas and Missouri. “We are incredibly lucky to partner with such passionate and talented teams in these new states. Sales in the first few months have been outstanding and we’re all very excited about how we can grow together,” says CEO Barry Holmes.

So Happens It’s Tuesday is shipping now, available in 16 oz. cans at your local bottle shop, grocery store, and restaurant, and in 750 mL bottles directly from The Bruery. The Bruery also offers delivery across California, Nevada, Virginia, New Hampshire, Vermont, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, with complimentary delivery on first-time orders over $75. Fans can start getting their world-class, innovative beers right now by heading to TheBruery.com. The Bruery is also proud to offer:

Loakal Delivery across Orange County, Los Angeles County, and Washington D.C. for all orders placed before 2 PM on TheBruery.com. Delivery is complimentary for orders over $50.

Delivery across CA, NV, DC, PA, VA, VT, ND, OH, and NH

Same-day pick-up for orders placed on TheBruery.com at their Fulfillment Center in Orange County and The Bruery Store in Washington D.C.

Availability at bottle shops and grocery stores in 29 states.

About The Bruery

The Bruery is a thirteen year-old craft brewery located in Orange County, CA, known for innovative, inspired, taste-forward beers that push the boundaries of what beer can be. Along with two Tasting Room locations in Orange County, and a store in Washington D.C., The Bruery runs three beer premium beer clubs: The Preservation Society®, The Reserve Society®, and The Hoarders Society®. The Bruery offers direct to consumer delivery across CA, NV, DC, PA, VA, VT, ND, OH, and NH, along with national distribution in 29 states.

For More Information:

https://www.thebruery.com