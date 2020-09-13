‘The 5th Ingredient’ Launches World’s First Software for Kombucha Brewers

The creators of Beer30 launch their newest platform, Bucha30 – the first brewery management software specifically designed for kombucha production.

The 5th Ingredient, the company behind popular brewery management software Beer30, has partnered with West Coast kombucha producer, Dr Hops Kombucha Beer, to launch Bucha30. It is the first software designed to track inventory, quality, production, and accounting, specifically for kombucha breweries.

The 5th Ingredient is known for their development of Beer30, one of the industry’s most powerful and fastest growing brewery management systems for quality and process improvement. They recognized there was a lack of brewery management systems on the market that were built to meet the distinct needs of a kombucha brewery.

Maintaining their focus on designing intuitive software with the end user in mind, the team at The 5th Ingredient worked closely with Tommy Weaver, Co-Founder & Brewmaster of Dr Hops Kombucha Beer, to build their newest software – Bucha30. Fully loaded with tools for brewing at production levels, Bucha30 is also customized to help brewers track and monitor SCOBY in mother tanks – as well as tracking inventory for the base sugars and teas.

The 5th Ingredient Chief Executive Officer, Pulkit K. Agrawal, believes it is these features that make it unique.

‘A lot of kombucha brewers have been using standard brewery management systems to track their accounting and inventory,’ he said.

‘But Bucha30 goes into much more detail. Being able to track what’s happening inside the mother tank – and the associated cost of harvesting the SCOBY is a real game changer.’

Ryan Allis, The 5th Ingredient Chief Operating Officer, says the partnership with Dr Hops was an integral part of creating a software that is completely focused on the kombucha brewer.

‘Bucha30 was definitely on our product roadmap, but Dr Hops showed us how much they really needed something like this,’ said Ryan.

‘Tommy really helped us to dig deeper. Trialing and testing the software at Dr. Hops means we have done the hard work to ensure that Bucha30 meets the many and varied needs of the kombucha brewery, as well as anticipates potential issues before they arise,’ he said.

Dr Hops Kombucha Beer prides itself on being completely transparent about their process and ingredients. To ensure their beverages meet the highest standards, they sometimes do things ‘the hard way’ rather than the simplest way – to avoid having to compromise on their standards.

Co-Founder & Brewmaster, Tommy Weaver says it became apparent they needed a software like Bucha30 when they started scaling up production.

‘As we created more flavors and opened a second location, it became really clear that we needed a better way to keep track of our ingredients and quality levels,’ he said.

‘Bucha30 makes it really easy to go back and look at brews – and do analysis of flavors and taste and how it fermented out. It encourages us to constantly look at ways to increase quality and figure out what’s working – and what’s not.’

‘It also saves time and money on administrative tasks. Having sophisticated data on our costs per brew that is easily digestible, and available on my phone means it is with me wherever I go – it makes a big difference.’

The 5th Ingredient is currently doing consults with kombucha brewers who are interested in Bucha30.

Bucha30 will make its public debut at the 7th Annual KombuchaKon, September 17th-18th, 2020. KombuchaKon is the largest conference and trade show for the craft kombucha industry, and is hosted by Kombucha Brewers International (KBI), the trade association for commercial kombucha brewers.

This will be the first year that KBI will be bringing the conference to a virtual platform and features a special track dedicated to Hard Kombucha. Key presentations in the track include a statistical overview on the growth of the Hard Kombucha segment by SPINS, the impact of Hard Kombucha on the craft beer industry, how to brew Hard Kombucha by Boochcraft and a roundtable of experienced Hard Kombucha producers including Dr. Hops, Lazy Beach Brewing & Local Roots.

About The 5th Ingredient

The 5th Ingredient is on a mission to help breweries improve beer quality and consistency. Their products help breweries collect and utilize their data for proactive, predictive, process improvement. Their flagship product is Beer30, a proprietary Software-as-a-Service, launched in January 2018, and allows breweries to track data from grain-to-glass.

About Dr Hops Kombucha Beer

Dr Hops Kombucha Beer is a pioneer in the high alcohol content kombucha industry. Their mission is to craft health-conscious, eco-friendly, vegan alcoholic beverages with complete transparency to ingredients and process. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area, and was launched in 2015. Utilizing the power of kombucha, a cultured, probiotic tea, Dr Hops Kombucha Beer creates fresh, fermented drinks with absolutely no pasteurization or filtration.

About Kombucha Brewers International

Kombucha Brewers International (KBI) is a non-profit trade association that represents the commercial Kombucha category globally. KBI strives to promote, protect and enhance the overall well-being of the industry by creating an open line of communication between brewers, consumers and regulators while advancing the industry through advocacy, education, research, and modern legislation.

For more information: https://www.the5thingredient.com/