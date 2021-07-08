The 25th Annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous Set for October 2

Salida, CO – Brought to you by the Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) and the Salida Chamber of Commerce, the 25th Annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous will take place on Saturday, October 2 in historic Salida, CO, against a backdrop of beautiful views of the Collegiate Peaks and the Arkansas River. Coming back for its third year, the Pre-Vous, an intimate gathering featuring light food and 20 breweries pouring exclusive beers not available at the Brewers Rendezvous, will occur the night before on October 1 at the historic SteamPlant Event Center. Tickets for both events go on sale online on July 12 at 12 p.m.

Last year due to COVID-19 festival organizers made the difficult decision to cancel the highly popular craft beer event. This year, Salida will welcome beer lovers back on October 2 at Riverside Park to enjoy unlimited samplings from Colorado craft breweries, live music, and local food fair.

“Our staff and Board of Directors are proud to bring this coveted event to you. Partnering with the Guild makes for a dynamic team, and together we not only showcase this gorgeous place we call home, but the talent of our Colorado craft brewers,” says Salida Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lori Roberts.

“While here, we hope that you will take the time to visit our local shops, restaurants, and libation hubs. After all, it is our motto to enjoy beer, food, and music in Salida!”

Rooted in camaraderie and tradition, the Colorado Brewers Rendezvous is unlike any other craft beer fest stemming from the Colorado Brewers Guild’s desire to find a place for brewers to gather and conduct their annual meeting. Because many brewers were already attending the Salida Beer Festival in 1995, Salida became the impromptu meeting grounds for their membership meeting. Since then, the Rendezvous has been a cherished craft beer festival and fundraiser for both the CBG and Salida Chamber of Commerce for 25 years.

“The Colorado Brewers Rendezvous is one of the most anticipated events in the brewing industry. Brewers look forward to participating in this iconic event, which makes it a great opportunity for beer drinkers to meet the faces who make some of their favorite Colorado beers,” says Shawnee Adelson. “We’re thrilled to continue the tradition of having Salida host this time-honored tradition year after year.”

Safety Precautions:

Per local regulations, this will be a reduced capacity event. Masks will not be enforced. All vendors and staff will be fully vaccinated. Festival organizers encourage all attendees to be fully vaccinated and stay home if they are not feeling well.

Tickets, which cost $40 for the Pre-Vous on October 1 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. are limited to 120 people. General admission tickets cost $55 and VIP tickets cost $110 for the Colorado Brewers Rendezvous on October 2 from 1 to 5 p.m., with VIP entry starting at 12 p.m. Tickets for both events will go on sale July 12 at 12 p.m. This is a 21+ event.

A list of participating breweries and information about lodging will be provided at a later time.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members.

Salida Chamber of Commerce

The Salida Chamber of Commerce is an association of businesses organized to encourage a strong local economy. By partnering with other organizations, they are able to expand their members’ reach and tap into new avenues of support on their behalf. Incorporated as a 501c6 in 1928, the “Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce”, refers to the twelve 14,000-foot peaks that dominate their landscape.

For More Information:
https://salidachamber.org/2021-brewers-rendezvous/

