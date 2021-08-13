THC Seltzer Brand Wynk Launches with Mobile Manufacturing Facility

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Columbus, Ohio – Building on the boom of the hard seltzer beverage industry, cannabis beverages are set to disrupt the entire alcohol market this summer. Wynk, the THC seltzer, enters the category with an inventive business model, poised to make the brand a leading contender in the marketplace.

Lack of federal legality aside, several obstacles have left processors scratching their heads about how best to capitalize on the cannabis beverage market. Those issues include the cost of building plants in each state, finding an expert manufacturing team in each market and most importantly, making a product that tastes good, works quickly and is dosed accurately.

Despite those hurdles, Wynk is set to hit dispensary shelves this summer thanks to its founders’ unique and innovative approach to manufacturing. Wynk’s solution? A co-manufacturing plant on wheels. The team has devised a way to bring the entire facility, including the raw materials, to distribution partners who then distribute to dispensaries in their state.

Co-founders Casey Parzych, Angus Rittenburg and Shawn Sheehan wanted to find a way around the big production hurdle caused by the patchwork legality of the cannabis industry. Tapping into their collective engineering skills and entrepreneurial spirit gained from working for companies like Tesla, SpaceX and commodities trading at XO Energy, they identified a different way to approach the piecemeal, state-by-state nature of cannabis in America. The three entrepreneurs, with deep experience in both engineering and the alcohol industry, identified an ingenious opportunity to better serve the market; their team developed a co-manufacturing business model that enables the product to always remain local. Their traveling “Wynk Wagon”, a custom 18-wheeler, produces Wynk THC seltzer on-site at processors.

“The idea for the truck came from looking at the business challenge from an engineering perspective,” said Parzych. “We saw the hurdles that existed for processors, so we’re giving them a unique way to offer their customers a THC seltzer, in an efficient, cost-effective way. It’s highly relevant now, given the lack of nationalization. As an added bonus, we’re committed to spending the marketing dollars necessary to create a standout national brand in order to bring new consumers into the space.”

A little over a year ago, Parzych, Rittenburg and Sheehan saw an opportunity in the marketplace to marry the consumer intrigue around cannabis with declining interest in alcohol consumption, and they are excited to finally get their product in the hands of consumers this summer.

“We’ve made the capital investment to create a pain-free manufacturing experience for processors,” says Rittenburg. “We bring a lean team of experts and engineers with the truck to oversee the process of creating Wynk in states where cannabis is legal. Then we partner with local processors who provide the cannabis and distributors who help us get product to dispensaries within those states.”

Look for the traveling “Wynk Wagon” that produces Wynk THC seltzer on-site at processors in states where cannabis is legal this summer. Consumers can find their nearest Wynk-carrying dispensary on Leafly and Weedmaps.

About Wynk

Each 8.4oz can of Wynk is a microdose of relaxation, without the hangover. Made with 2.5mg of both THC and CBD per can, you can drink up, chill out and expect a light buzz in about 20 minutes. Refreshing all natural flavors, sparkling with the essence of tempting fruit.

For More Information:
https://drinkwynk.com/

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
08/17: Investor Speed Dating: RTD Cocktails 08/19: Brewbound Podcast 08/26: Brewbound Frontlines 09/02: Brewbound Podcast 09/09: Brew Talks Denver 2021 (CBC)
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brewbound Pitch Slam 12
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More