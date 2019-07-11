Texas Libations Launches Shotgun Seltzer

AUSTIN, Texas — Shotgun Seltzer, Austin’s first craft spiked seltzer, is changing the landscape of the hard seltzer category. This month Shotgun will launch locally in Austin with its debut flavor, Bramble. It will be available on draft at your favorite bar or restaurant. Be one of the first to call Shotgun!

“Shotgun Seltzer is a local, authentic, inclusive and gender neutral brand,” said Devin Silva, CEO Shotgun Seltzer. Consumers define craft as small, independent, high quality, and local. Shotgun is handcrafted in Texas, its people are local, and even our tap handles were made locally.

Flavor innovation will likely be the key distinguishing factor for new brands as they enter the space. Consumer tastes have been evolving towards more complex flavors and premium ingredients. Bramble, inspired by a classic cocktail, strikes a perfect balance of sweetness from blackberries, freshness from lemons along with being botanical, and fruity.

Today’s drinkers are looking for healthier alternatives to beer and spirits. Shotgun is 5.2% ABV, under 100 calories, less than 3 grams of sugar, no artificial flavors, no aspartame, gluten free, and vegan friendly.

The best beverage brands are built through partnerships with strong distributors. Shotgun is partnering with Brown Distributing in Austin. “We couldn’t be more excited about the professionalism of the Brown team and the speed at which they work. This new partnership will accelerate our brand awareness and ensure strong sales of Shotgun in Austin,” said Brad Foster, co-founder Texas Libations.

About Texas Libations

Texas Libations was co-founded by Brad Foster and Lori Foster in January 2019. Brad and Lori have combined 40+ years in the beverage industry with varying roles on both the supplier and distributor side of the business. They have worked on alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands. Texas Libations was built to be both broker of insights and provider of solutions related to emerging trends in the Texas beverage landscape. The company is a beacon to Texas beverage entrepreneurs providing an approach that maximizes their chances to succeed. Texas Libations will also ideate and develop their own innovative brands. Visit texaslibations.com