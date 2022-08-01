Texas Craft Brewers Guild + Method Architecture Announce 2022-2023 Brewery in Planning Grantees

Five aspiring Texas craft brewers receive grants for association membership

Austin, Texas —The grantees have been announced for the second year of a program awarding aspiring craft brewers with membership in the Texas Craft Brewers Guild. Grantees receive one year of membership (a $300 value) in the trade association for small and independent craft breweries in the Lone Star State. The grants are funded by Method Architecture, a Texas-based firm that’s also a long-time member of the Guild.

The 2022 grantees are (in alphabetical order):

Bee & Brew – Fort Worth

Cassette Brewing Company – Kyle

In the Barn Brewing – Bandera

Monarch Brewing Company – Austin

Western Legends Brewing Co. – Big Spring

Smittox Brewing in Allen was a grantee in the 2021 cycle. “At the time I received the grant, I was deep into the early planning phases of starting Smittox Brewing,” says founder Kuumba Smith. “But I had no idea how to get the ball rolling. The Guild really provided that push in the right direction. As a member, you have the resources you need at your fingertips.”

Brewery in Planning members can access the Guild’s library of recorded and live online educational resources, attend monthly member meetups and annual conferences, connect with more than 200 veteran brewery owners statewide, and build relationships with hundreds of vendors who will be critical to their success as brewers and business owners.

The costs to enter the craft brewing industry are high, and continue to climb due to ongoing challenges that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. People of color, women, non-binary individuals, and entrepreneurs outside of metropolitan areas are known to experience particularly high barriers to credit, capital, and other business supports.

“We know the barrier to entry for starting a new business can be tough, especially for minority business owners,” said Jackie Rye, Partner and Project Lead for breweries including Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company and Karbach Brewing Co. “Our hope is that the grants allow these entrepreneurs to focus on what they do best and fully embrace the resources available within the craft beer community.”

“Breweries in planning have to prioritize every dollar as they get their projects going,” says Meg Ellis, Membership & Business Development Manager for the Guild. “So to benefit from Guild membership in the crucial early phases and still be able to allocate funds toward hard costs like equipment orders and facilities improvements can have a huge impact down the road.”

The grantees were announced publicly in San Antonio during the Texas Craft Brewers Guild’s annual summer conference and trade show, the Texas Brewery Roundup, which took place July 21-24.

Learn about the 2022 grantees here: https://texascraftbrewersguild.org/2022bipgrantees/

Learn about the 2021 grantees here: https://texascraftbrewersguild.org/2021bipgrantees/

ABOUT THE TEXAS CRAFT BREWERS GUILD

As a member-driven organization, the Texas Craft Brewers Guild fights for the advancement of independent beer brewed in the Lone Star state. Together, we promote, propel, and protect our collective interests while enlisting our fellow Texans to raise a glass and join us. The Guild’s Board of Directors hail from craft breweries in all of Texas’ major metropolitan regions, as well as different brewery types and sizes to represent the Guild’s approximately 300 brewery members, including operating breweries as well as those that are in the advanced planning stages. The Guild also welcomes allied trade and retail members who support the craft brewing industry. To learn more about the Texas Craft Brewers Guild visit texascraftbrewersguild.org. The official mobile app of the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, Texas Brewery Passport™, is available in the App Store and Google Play.

ABOUT METHOD ARCHITECTURE

Method Architecture is a Native-owned, ego-free architecture and interior design firm that specializes in brewery and distillery design. The firm has designed over 40 breweries and distilleries within the state of Texas. Method has offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.