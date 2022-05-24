Texas Ale Project Announces Release of New Limited-Edition Beer with Pantera, Becoming Bock

DALLAS, Texas – Diehard Pantera fans can now find the flagship Pantera Golden Ale collaboration in more locations across Texas this year. Texas Ale Project®, a brewery known for its fine craft beers, in partnership with the legendary band Pantera and Bravado, is also rolling out new Pantera limited edition craft beers this May to select markets.

Thanks to a recently added distribution partnership with Dynamo Specialty Distributing, Texas Ale Project fans in the San Antonio, Austin, Waco, Houston, and Dallas/Ft Worth areas now can find 6-packs of Pantera Golden Ale at HEB, Total Wine, and Spec’s stores across Texas, and other fine retailers.

The new limited-edition series from Texas Ale Project and Pantera is kicking off with Becoming Bock, an easy-drinking Amber Lager, for this summer and fall. Availability will be limited to Total Wine, independent beer stores, and other select locations coming soon — and is expected to sell out quickly. The series will continue later this year with Electric Blonde Ale brewed with a punch of habanero peppers that has a surprisingly refined balance.

Kat Thompson, Founder of Texas Ale Project, adds, “Pantera Golden Ale has been a huge success, and we’re excited to continue this partnership with Pantera to expand the distribution across Texas and launch new limited edition Pantera beers. Thank you to all the Pantera fans out there. Keep rockin’ and keep enjoying our beers!”

About Texas Ale Project

Opened in 2014, Texas Ale Project is a family and veteran-owned and operated craft brewery in the Design District of Dallas, TX. Texas Ale Project is the first brewery to be built from the ground up in the city of Dallas since the late 1800s. The brewery is on a mission to refine some of the greatest craft beer traditions and methodologies and blend those carefully with modern science to produce well-balanced, smooth, and flavorful ales. Thoughtfulness, dedication, and the pure joy of handcrafting fine beers are the reasons Texas Ale Project exists today. Texas Ale Project is also the producer of TAPWTR fine craft hard seltzers.

Texas Ale Project’s brewery and T.A.P. Room are located at 1001 N Riverfront Blvd. in Dallas, TX. The public can visit the brewery during T.A.P. Room hours Thursday – Sunday. The brewery can also be privately booked for events. Please check out our website and Facebook page for special events.

About Pantera

Pantera is widely regarded as one of the greatest metal bands of all time. The uncompromising quartet of singer Philip Anselmo, guitarist Dimebag Darrell, his brother, drummer Vinnie Paul, and bassist Rex Brown quickly rose to massive global success in the 1990s with multiple gold and platinum albums, sold-out tours, ferocious live performances, and four Grammy® nominations. To this day, many of their metal masterpieces remain the cornerstones of heavy music, including Cowboys from Hell, Vulgar Display of Power, and the Billboard #1 album Far Beyond Driven.

The Texas foursome continues to inspire multitudes of fellow musicians while garnering millions of insanely devoted fans worldwide. Although the band would disband in the early 2000s, Pantera’s unparalleled legacy endures as landmark tracks like “Walk” and “I’m Broken” continue to be embraced by new generations every year.

About Bravado

Bravado is the leading global provider of consumer, lifestyle, and branding services to recording artists and entertainment brands around the world. Part of Universal Music Group, the leader in music-based entertainment, Bravado represents artists in more than 40 countries and provides services including sales, licensing, branding, marketing, and e-commerce. Their extensive global distribution network gives artists and brands the opportunity to create deeper connections with their fans through apparel, consumer packaged goods, and unique experiences.

About Dynamo Specialty Distributing Texas

Dynamo’s vision is to build the most effective, efficient, and innovative distribution company in the nation.

The company’s mission is to distribute, merchandise, and promote the best beverage products from the best suppliers. Meaningful, mutual relationships drive growth for their people, partners, profits, and community.

About Andrews Distributing

In 1976, Barry and Lana Andrews founded Andrews Distributing in Corpus Christi, Texas. Over the course of the next four decades, the family-owned beer distributor remained focused on their team members, brewing partners, and retail customers – working together to serve beer lovers across Texas. Today, Andrews’ 1,600 proud team members serve over 10,000 retail customers throughout the state.

