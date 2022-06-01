Texas Ale Project Announces New Limited-Edition Beer with Pantera, Becoming Bock

DALLAS, Texas – Diehard Pantera fans can now find the flagship Pantera Golden Ale collaboration in more locations across Texas this year. Texas Ale Project®, a brewery known for its fine craft beers, in partnership with the legendary band Pantera and Bravado, is also rolling out new Pantera limited edition craft beers this May to select markets.

Thanks to a recently added distribution partnership with Dynamo Specialty Distributing, Texas Ale Project fans in the San Antonio, Austin, Waco, Houston, and Dallas/Ft Worth areas now can find 6-packs of Pantera Golden Ale at HEB, Total Wine, and Spec’s stores across Texas, and other fine retailers.

The new limited-edition series from Texas Ale Project and Pantera is kicking off with Becoming Bock, an easy-drinking Amber Lager, for this summer and fall. Availability will be limited to Total Wine, independent beer stores, and other select locations coming soon — and is expected to sell out quickly. The series will continue later this year with Electric Blonde Ale brewed with a punch of habanero peppers that has a surprisingly refined balance.

Kat Thompson, Founder of Texas Ale Project, adds, “Pantera Golden Ale has been a huge success, and we’re excited to continue this partnership with Pantera to expand the distribution across Texas and launch new limited edition Pantera beers. Thank you to all the Pantera fans out there. Keep rockin’ and keep enjoying our beers!”

For More Information:

https://www.texasaleproject.com