Tetrad Brewing Company Taps VIVA Chicken to Develop Chicha-style beer

Chicha Morada will be available for limited time at the restaurant and brewery

Charlotte, N.C. — Greenville-based Tetrad Brewing Company and upstate newcomer VIVA Chicken today announced the release of Chicha Morada, a collaboration between the brewery and fast-casual Peruvian rotisserie joint. Chicha Morada, a Peruvian-Style Ale, is available beginning Saturday, December 4, on draft at Tetrad Brewing’s downtown Greenville (603 E Stone Avenue). Guests will also be able to enjoy Chicha Morada with their meals at VIVA Chicken’s two South Carolina locations – 1139 Woodruff Rd, Greenville and 9695 Red Stone Drive in Indian Land.

Chicha Morada, a Peruvian-Style Ale, is a Chicha-style beer created using the same recipe used to make VIVA Chicken’s signature Chicha Morada juice. Made from purple corn, pineapple, apples and cloves, which are boiled for two hours, strained and cooled, Chicha Morada is one of the most beloved and traditional Peruvian beverages.

Chicha is an ancient beer indigenous to Peru, traditionally made from purple Peruvian corn. Inspired by the traditional, highly respected and sacred fermented beverage that has been brewed and consumed for centuries in the Andes region of Peru, this Chicha Morada corn-based, spiced cinnamon and clove holiday ale is full-bodied and approachable with a hazy purple color.

“We love pushing our boundaries and experimenting with new brewing techniques,” said John Bucher, head brewer, Tetrad Brewing Company. “Chicha is a style that you don’t see very often in the states and we jumped at the opportunity to work with VIVA on our interpretation of this classic Peruvian brew. Staying true to the style, we used as much corn as possible in the mash, and yeast that accentuates the fruit flavors of the Chicha.”

As an extension of VIVA Chicken’s partnership with Mill Village Farms, a Greenville-based non-profit that grows food and jobs in under-resourced communities, a portion of sales from Chicha Morada beer will be donated to the organization. Both VIVA Chicken and Tetrad Brewing Company will donate $1 each ($2 total) from each pint of Chicha Morada sold during the lunch party on December 4. In addition, VIVA Chicken will donate $1 for every can of Chicha Morada ale sold at its Woodruff Road location and Tetrad Brewing Company will donate $1 for every pint of Chicha Morada sold at its brewery to Mill Village Farms.

“Chicha is one of the oldest beer styles in the world and is very significant to Peruvian culture,” says Chef Bruno Machiavello, VIVA Chicken cofounder and Peru native. “We’re excited to work with Tetrad to make Chicha Morada and introduce this style of brewing to the Carolinas.”

In addition to the hottest, freshest chicken, made from Machiavello’s family recipes, VIVA serves soups, salads, sandwiches, bowls and a variety of signature sides in a lively, fast-casual environment.

VIVA Chicken will open a second Greenville location in early 2022, occupying new construction adjacent to the Pelham at 85 Shopping Center located at 3622 Pelham Road, Greenville (the building that will house VIVA does not have a final physical address at this time).

The Greenville locations are the thirteenth and fifteenth for the fast-casual brand. VIVA Chicken also has restaurants in the Charlotte area, North Carolina Triad and Utah.

Additional information can be found at VIVAChicken.com or by following the brand @VIVAChicken on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Tetrad Brewing Company

Tetrad Brewing Company was founded by Chad Tydings and John Bucher in 2019, but the dream of a brewery was born 14 years earlier when Chad bought John a homebrew kit (now called “The Dream Maker”) for his birthday. All these years later, Tetrad is still focused on producing the highest quality small-batch craft beer possible. For more information, visit TetradBrewingCo.com.

About VIVA Chicken

VIVA Chicken is a fast-casual charcoal-fire Rotisserie Joint specializing in the authentic Pollo a la Brasa found on the streets of Peru. Serving the hottest, freshest chicken, VIVA promises distinctive and flavorful menu items packed with inspired recipes that will transport your taste buds. Since opening in 2013, Co-founders Chef Bruno Macchiavello and Randy Garcia have grown to share their passion and remain a homegrown Charlotte-based company that cares about its employees, guests and community.