Terre Haute Brewing Hires 2 New Brewers, Releases Citragenesis Hoppy Wheat Ale

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Terre Haute Brewing Company (THBC), Indiana’s oldest (and America’s second-oldest) brewery currently in operation, is proud to welcome two new brewers, Anthony Megali and Jack Haltom, who are ready to launch their first THBC brew – Citragenesis.

Anthony Megali, head brewer of THBC, started out as a homebrewer in 2014. Over the course of a few short years, he won multiple awards for his brews, both regionally and nationally. Megali has also been named “Homebrewer of the Year” by Wabash Valley Fermentation Ale two years in a row. Jack Haltom, assistant brewer, also got started in brewing in 2014. Haltom is a Cicerone Certified Beer Server and a self-proclaimed “hop head” and flower expert.

Together, this team created Citragenesis, a hoppy wheat ale. Citragenesis is brewed with pale malt, wheat, aromatic malt, and hopped with citra hops. Up front, the flavor is doughy and grainy with malt, but it also packs a punch with a strong citrus, passionfruit, and grapefruit essence. The finish is dry, crisp, and refreshing, making it the perfect brew for summer!

“There’s nothing like a ’90s throwback jam in the summer, and we wanted to translate that into a beer,” said Megali, referencing the nostalgic and fun ’90s design of the can, designed by Jim McCune, executive director of EGC Group’s Craft Beverage Division. “We called it Citragenesis because of the ‘citra’ hops focus of the beer, and ‘genesis’ because it’s our first release as the brew team.”

Citragenesis Wheat Ale will have a 5.0% ABV. The beer was released on tap at THBC’s ’90s & ’00s party on June 21 and will be available in cans on June 28.

For more information about the Citragenesis release and the ’90s & ’00s party, follow THBC on Facebook and Instagram, or visit terrehautebrewingcompany.com.

About Terre Haute Brewing Company

Terre Haute Brewing Company (THBC) is one of the original nine commercial breweries in the U.S. and the second oldest. THBC brews modern, high-quality beers while honoring its brewing heritage, locality, and long-standing history. The original historic building and company name, founded in 1837, are the foundation of the brand. The brewery is located at 401 9th Street, Terre Haute, Indiana. For more information, visit terrehautebrewingcompany.com or call (812) 814-3071.