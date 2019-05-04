Terre Haute Brewing Company to Release Odelay Mexican Vienna Lager

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — After a long history which dates back to 1837, Terre Haute Brewing Company (THBC), Indiana’s oldest and America’s second-oldest brewery currently in operation, will release a new brew named “Odelay” – a historically unique Vienna-style Mexican lager. Fittingly, Odelay will be released in recognition of Cinco De Mayo on May 5, 2019.

“We wanted to brew something historical, so we went back to the original style of a Mexican Lager,” said THBC’s brewer, Dave Porter. “Mexican Lager dates back to the mid-19th century when German and Austrian brewers, trained in the Vienna style, immigrated and continued the Vienna lager tradition in the areas which are now Texas and Mexico after the Mexican War of Independence. This Vienna style is the original Mexican lager, and we’re proud to release such a historical brew on Cinco De Mayo this year.”

The yeast strain THBC used is a classic Mexican Lager strain. All hops used are Hallertauer Mittelfrüeh. The malts consist of German Premium Weyermann malts that include: Pale Malt, Pilsner Malt, Munich II Malt, Vienna Malt and Caramunich Malt.

Odelay Mexican Vienna Lager will have a 5.2 percent ABV and 25 IBU. The lager will be available on tap and to-go in Crowlers at the brewery starting May 5, for a limited time only.

For more information about Cinco De Mayo specials and the Odelay release, follow THBC on Facebook and Instagram or visit terrehautebrewingcompany.com.

About Terre Haute Brewing Company

Terre Haute Brewing Company (THBC) is one of the original nine commercial breweries in the U.S. and the second oldest. THBC brews modern, high-quality beers while honoring its brewing heritage, locality and long-standing history. The original historic building and company name, founded in 1837, are the foundation of the brand. The brewery is located at 401 9th Street, Terre Haute, Indiana, and is open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. -11 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. -12 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. For more information, visit terrehautebrewingcompany.com.