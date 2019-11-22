Terre Haute Brewing Company Releases Madame Brown Ale

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Terre Haute Brewing Company (THBC), Indiana’s oldest (and America’s second-oldest) brewery currently in operation, is excited to release its newest beer – Madame Brown Ale – inspired by Madame Edith Brown, a prominent figure of Terre Haute’s historic Red Light District.

Beginning in the late 1800s, Terre Haute was notorious for its Red Light District. In 1916, this city was home to 900 prostitutes and 400 madams. One of the most well-known madams was Edith Brown. She moved to Terre Haute in 1891 and soon after started her career as a madam at a brothel at 213 Mulberry Street. A law was soon enacted that no brothels were allowed east of Third Street. So, Madame Brown acquired 206 North 2nd Street and established Circle R Hotel as a brothel. Madame Brown’s Circle R Hotel became Terre Haute’s finest bordello that featured landscaped grounds, luxurious furniture, and even a Tiffany glass chandelier.

Circle R Hotel, which Madame Brown ran until 1942, was described as a dignified and meticulous establishment; not what one might expect from a brothel. It was extremely formal at times, where men wore tuxedos and women wore lavish evening gowns. Circle R was a $5 house when others were $1, and dinner and champagne were served on formal nights.

THBC’s Madame Brown Ale – just like Madame Edith – has a rich complexity that embodies style and elegance. This English brown ale has a bready, toasty malt, with notes of caramel, toffee, and a hint of dark chocolate with a bold malt flavor – at 5.3% ABV, it’s easy to drink.

Madame Brown Ale is now on tap at THBC and will be available in cans (in limited quantities) beginning Friday, November 22 – just in time for Thanksgiving. Madame Brown pairs wonderfully with nutty cheeses and mild cheddars, winter squash, earthy root vegetables, and stuffing.

Terre Haute Brewing Company (THBC) is one of the original nine commercial breweries in the U.S. and is also the nation’s second oldest. THBC brews modern, high-quality beers while honoring its brewing heritage, locality, and long-standing history. The original historic building and company name, founded in 1837, are the foundation of the brand.

The brewery is located at 401 9th Street, Terre Haute, Indiana, and is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about THBC, the Madame Brown release, upcoming events, and more, follow THBC on Facebook and Instagram, visit terrehautebrewingcompany.com or call (812) 814-3071.

