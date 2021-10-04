Tennessee Brew Works, Turner Häus Brewery, and Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey Release Collaborative Caribbean-Style Stout

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Nashville-based craft brewery Tennessee Brew Works, Chicago-based Turner Häus Brewery and Shelbyville-based Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey have partnered together to celebrate community through craft beer with the first collaboration of its kind in Tennessee, the limited release of their Caribbean-Style Stout, Queen’s Legacy.

Aged in Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey Barrels and crafted by Tennessee Brew Works’ Head Brewer Matt Simpson and Turner Häus Brewery’s Head Brewing Consultant Jason James, Queen’s Legacy’s ingredients are indigenous to the African Continent. The beer is brewed with 100 percent malted millet, the main grain used in Africa to produce alcoholic beverages. The hops used are from South Africa and the yeast strain produces a bouquet of fruity esters. The base beer is slightly sweet, balanced by dry coffee and roasted malted millet, supported by subtle fruity notes from the South African hops and yeast. The vanilla, oak, almond spice, and caramel flavors of the Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey barrels provide an additional layer of complexity and flair, making this beer truly unique and special.

Queen’s Legacy is named in honor of Uncle Nearest’s Master Blender, Victoria Eady Butler, the great-great-granddaughter of Nearest Green, a.k.a., Uncle Nearest, recognized as Jack Daniel’s mentor and the first known African American Master Distiller. Butler personally selected the Uncle Nearest Barrels to age the Queen’s Legacy. “Queen” is also meant to pay homage to all matriarchs that have a made a positive impact in our lives.

“Collaborating with Turner Häus Brewery and Tennessee Brew Works on this special release has been so much fun. Join us on October 23rd for a night of entertainment, Uncle Nearest cocktails, and of course, the reveal of this fantastic beer,” said Victoria Eady Butler, Master Blender, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey.

This is the second collaboration beer created by Turner Häus Brewery and Tennessee Brew Works that celebrates community through craft beer.

“We are honored to once again partner with Turner Häus Brewery and now our neighbor, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. OkTurnerFest celebrates the power of collaboration, diversity, and unification. We can’t wait for our guests to try Queen’s Legacy and enjoy a truly unique hand-crafted beer touched by the essence of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey,” said Christian Spears, Founder and President, Tennessee Brew Works.

Turner Häus Brewery was co-founded by Nashville Native, Steve Turner and is one of the first black-owned breweries in Chicago, Illinois. This year Turner Häus Brewery has moved their annual OkTurnerFest event to the Tennessee Brew Works brewery, which includes the ticketed event, the Queen’s Legacy release, and sneak peeks of some of their limited craft beer offerings.

“This collaboration is the first time in history where two black owned adult beverage brands – Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey and Turner Häus Brewery – have partnered together to produce a product of this magnitude,” said Steve Turner, Co-founder, Turner Häus Brewery. “Joined by Tennessee Brew Works, we collectively came together to create something uniquely historic for the industry. From the grain build, the barrels used and even the graphic on the label: it all showcases the advancements and successes of people of color in the craft beer and spirits industries.”

OkTurnerFest is Oct. 23 from 6 PM to 9 PM at Tennessee Brew Works in Nashville and will feature tastings of the new collaboration stout, Queen’s Legacy, a tasting of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey led by an Uncle Nearest team member, and featured Uncle Nearest cocktails, a sneak peek of Turner Häus Brewery beer releases, performances by Brassville, Jason Eskridge and Larysa Jaye, and a panel discussion that examines diversity in the alcohol industry. The event is co-sponsored by Lovenoise, Urbanite, Tennessee Brew Works, Turner Häus Brewery and Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey..

Proceeds from all ticket sales will benefit the new National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) located in Nashville, Tennessee. NMAAM is the only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the many music genres created, influenced, and inspired by African Americans.

Tickets are now available for $75.00 each or two for $125 at Eventbrite. Doors for ticketholders open at 4:30 PM with the panel discussion starting at 6 PM. Tennessee Brew Works’ full dinner menu will be available for purchase until the first intermission.

ABOUT TURNER HÄUS BREWERY

The Turner Häus Brewery concept was founded with the mission to celebrate community through craft beer by providing a fun, welcoming environment for craft beer enthusiasts and homebrewers alike. We cater to beer drinkers, homebrewers, and our community, which includes the revitalization of our neighborhood in the historic Bronzeville district of South Side Chicago, Illinois.

ABOUT UNCLE NEAREST PREMIUM WHISKEY

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey honors the world’s first-known African American master distiller, Nearest Green. The portfolio is the Most Awarded American Whiskey or Bourbon of 2019, 2020 and 2021, with over 310 awards and accolades since the brands 2017 launch, including 39 Best in Class honors. Uncle Nearest is currently available in all 50 states and 12 countries, and is sold in more than 25,000 stores, bars, hotels, and restaurants, as well as at its 323-acre distillery in Shelbyville, Tenn., dubbed as “Malt Disney World.”

ABOUT TENNESSEE BREW WORKS

Tennessee Brew Works was founded in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions, and culture of Tennessee. They brew beers using only natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. They are guided by their motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.”

