Tennessee Brew Works Opens New Bar at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee Brew Works, partnering with Delaware North, Fraport USA will open its new bar space at the A/B Concourse intersection inside Nashville International Airport (BNA) this week. The new space replaces the Tennessee Brew Works’ kiosk that was located in the same area since 2016.

BNA Vision is Nashville International Airport’s growth and expansion plan that was announced in early 2020 and includes a new concessions program that emphasizes local fare and anticipates some 90 food and retails locations throughout the terminal by late 2023.

The new Tennessee Brew Works BNA locations features a full bar with Tennessee Brew Works beers on draft, Tennessee Spirits, beer cocktails and wine. Passengers will be able to take purchased beverages to enjoy at their gates. Additionally, Tennessee Brew Works “Flight Packs” of their local beers will be available for purchase. As long as they remained sealed, Flight Packs provide passengers with the opportunity to take craft beers with them to their destinations.

“We are proud to represent local craft beer at the Nashville International Airport,” said Christian Spears, Founder and President, Tennessee Brew Works. “Our brewery was created in celebration of the land, traditions and culture of Tennessee and we are excited to share our brews with visitors to our great state.”

Tennessee Brew Works beers Hippies & Cowboys, State Park Blonde Ale, Southern Wit, Extra Easy Ale, 1927 IPA, and a limited small batch on rotation will be available at the bar.

Additionally, Tennessee Brew Works Beer Cocktails will be served, to include: Extra Easy Old Fashioned, featuring Extra Easy Ale and George Dickel No. 12, the Hippie Shandy, with Hippies & Cowboys and house made lemonade, the 1927 Paloma, served with 1927 IPA, Nashville’s TC Craft tequila and fresh squeezed ruby red grapefruit juice, and the Southern Wit-A-Rita, with the delicious Belgian-style White Ale, TC Craft Tequila, Triple Sec and Fresh Lime Juice.

“We have been partners with Tennessee Brew Works for the past four-plus years. We are very proud of our relationship,” said Donald Graham, general manager for Delaware North at Nashville International Airport.“Their quality of craftsmanship is second to none, and beers reflect the essence of Nashville and Tennessee. The new space in the airport is an extension of their brewery, and we know it will be a hit with travelers.

Whether it’s a cold beer while waiting to catch a flight or grabbing a six-pack to go, we’re excited to offer an expanded Tennessee Brew Works experience at the airport.”

“As we reimagine the concessions offerings available at BNA, Tennessee Brew Works is just the sort of high-quality, locally owned establishment we wish to emphasize,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport. “The airport experience should reflect the best of Nashville, and with this opening we are giving our travelers a popular homegrown taste of Music City. Cheers!”

Tennessee Brew Works BNA will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with expanding hours as flights increase in the near future. The A/B Concourse intersection inside Nashville International Airport is only accessible to ticketed airline passengers.

ABOUT TENNESSEE BREW WORKS

Tennessee Brew Works was founded in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions and culture of Tennessee. They brew beers using only natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. They are guided by their motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.” To learn more, visit Tennessee Brew Works at tnbrew.com.

ABOUT NASHVILLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (BNA)

With nearly 18.3 million passengers in 2019, Nashville International Airport (BNA) has been one of the fastest growing airports in North America. According to a recent study, in 2019 alone, BNA generated more than $8.1 billion in total economic impact, supported more than 76,000 jobs in the region, and produced more than $443 million in state, local and federal taxes. BNA receives no local tax dollars. For more information, visit flynashville.com. Follow us on Facebook: @NashvilleInternationalAirport, Twitter: @Fly_Nashville, Instagram: @FlyNashville. Learn more about BNA Vision, our growth and expansion plan for the airport, at BNAVision.com.