Telluride Brewing Co. Releases Snow RePORTER

TELLURIDE, Colo. — Telluride Brewing Co announces their first collaboration with Halley O’Brien, Emmy Award-winning host of “The Snow Report” and beer aficionado. A sessionable American Style porter, this collaboration brew has just hit shelves across the state of Colorado this week, fulfilling Halley’s dream of a Snow Report branded beer, the Snow RePORTER.

Halley will introduce this week’s co-host beer and her first collaboration, to viewers of “The Snow Report” today, January 12th and tomorrow, January 13th. On January 15th, listeners of Beyond the Apres, a podcast that takes a deep dive into apres ski’s best breweries, distilleries and everything in between, will hear all about Telluride Brewing Co and recall the real-life pitch to brew Halley’s dream beer, the Snow RePORTER.

“Back in October, I was invited to be a guest on Beyond the Apres and while on the show, Halley pitched a collaboration called The Snow RePORTER”, explained Chris Fish, Brewmaster and Co-Founder of Telluride Brewing Company. “I don’t think she

expected me to be on board so quickly, but I immediately loved the idea and had been jonesing to brew a porter for a while.”

Best enjoyed with friends on a powder day alongside spicy tacos, the American style porter boasts notes of milk and dark chocolate and a slight clean, hop bitterness, while giving way to vanilla and roasty, toasty coffee goodness. Halley and the Telluride Brewing Co team agree – the Snow RePORTER pairs best with the perfect ski day – the type of day where your legs aren’t tired, they’re satisfied.

“I am so excited to be collaborating with Telluride Brewing Co on this project,” gushed Halley, “To see something like this come to fruition, and to be able to work with such a cool, laidback, and talented group of people really is a dream come true. I honestly couldn’t imagine a better group and brewery to work with.”

Since that fateful podcast appearance, things have moved quickly. Halley has been involved in every step of the way, with countless conversations and emails regarding flavor profiles, label art, and promotion. A QR code on Snow RePORTER will lead fans to a personalized video from Halley, herself, as well as a boxing video, and option to purchase more of the beer online.

“[The Snow RePORTER] tastes damn good because Telluride Brewing Co crafted it,” said Halley regarding the release of her first collaboration beer. “But I think I’m most excited to share and enjoy it with our amazing family of Snow Reporters – preferably after a powder day!”

ABOUT TELLURIDE BREWING COMPANY

Crafting beers from Rocky Mountain snowmelt and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, Telluride Brewing Company is a Colorado Craft Brewery to its core. Founded by best friends in 2011, the brewery is known for its award-winning flavors, local presence and fun-loving personality. Since their first pour, Telluride Brewing has undergone countless expansions, and taken home Gold medals for their Face Down Brown at World Beer Cup (2012) and Great American Beer Festival (2012 & 2014), as well as Bronze at Great American Beer Festival (2016). Their Whacked Out Wheat also medaled at Great American Beer Festival (2015) and World Beer Cup (2016 & 2018).

ABOUT “THE SNOW REPORT”

Presented by SKI Magazine, The Snow Report is a weekly web show that covers skiing, snowboarding, weather, gear and beer. Beer (and the occasional cocktail) became the unofficial co-host of “The Snow Report” during the show’s first season when they first released Gear & Beer. This special show is a fan favorite, in which Halley drinks different beers and provides arbitrary, unhelpful gear reviews that are always off-the-cuff. The positive response to the beer was overwhelming, and now viewers from all over North America send in beer recommendations that they enjoy during the ski season and beyond. Beer has provided another opportunity for connection between the show and its fans.